Dick Yarbrough: I wish I had been there. In Bethlehem.

This column has become a Christmas tradition. I share with you once again this year. It is dedicated to the memory of my beloved wife and to all who believe.

I wish I had been there. In Bethlehem.

I wish I had witnessed the birth of the baby Jesus in a lowly manger. Was it really as cold that night as it is sometimes depicted on our Christmas cards or was it as cool and comfortable an evening as it is predicted to be this year in Bethlehem?

I wish I could have seen firsthand Mary’s face as she looked lovingly at her new baby and that I could have asked her if she knew her life and ours would be changed forever. Did she really understand what God had wrought? And Joseph.

Poor simple Joseph. What must have been going through his mind? He was in Bethlehem only because he was required to register for the census in his hometown as decreed by Caesar Augustus. Did he have any idea what he had gotten himself into?

I wish I could have seen the star that guided people to the manger. Like everyone else that evening, I am sure I would have been stupefied and afraid, even though the angels said not to be. I think even hearing from a bunch of angels would have scared me.

I wish I could have observed the shepherds as they came pouring into Bethlehem from the hills where they had been tending their flocks, headed for the manger to see for themselves what the angels had proclaimed to them.

What did this rough-hewn bunch think when they saw that little baby? The Bible says they went back and told others what they had seen. I wish I could have heard what they said about what they had seen. Shepherding was probably never the same for them after that night.



