Ronda Rich: Beautiful things have come out of isolation

Among the many down-home philosophies of Mama’s was her proclamation that “somethin’ good always comes out of somethin’ bad. Always. You just watch and see.”

I’ve long loved the restaurant chain, Ruby Tuesday, which Mama devoutly hated. This has to do with the fact that they stopped serving bread with meals. Mama’s love of bread led to her strong dislike of the restaurant.

“It makes me so mad that I can’t see straight,” she carried on. “Whoever heard of a meal without bread?”

If we were going out to lunch after church, I’d ask, “Where do you want to eat?”

She’d shrug, “I don’t care. Anywhere is fine with me.” One breath. “As long as it’s not Ruby Tuesday’s.”

When Mama answered the sudden call of the Lord to go home, I tried to find good in that. It was so hard to decipher. Then, one day, I chuckled to myself. “Well, now I can eat at Ruby Tuesday’s any time I want. Mama was right — there is something good in all things bad.” It was small but it helped a bit.

The last several weeks have proven that to be true, too. Among the isolation and restrictions that have been thrust upon us, I have become reacquainted with many beautiful things.

Instead of hurrying past the dogwood trees as has been my way for years, I stop and pull down a bloom to study carefully its lovely creation. I am ashamed that I have cruelly disregarded it in the past.

I now take the opportunity to call friends and spend a leisurely time in conversation rather than the hurried text or email. I have caught up on all my thank you notes and have even found time to write letters, especially to older people who are bored and feel disconnected.

Particularly widow women.

For the first time in a few years, I don’t feel out of breath at the end of the day because I have gone in a constant trot since rising from bed. Normally, I am scurrying to pay bills, answer correspondence, file, write and handle details for speaking engagements. Since having my entire calendar of engagements for four months canceled, it has provided more free time, some of which I use to read more books.

Recently, I realized that I am enjoying this slower pace so intently that I run the risk of becoming lazy or, at the very least, less motivated. I am trying to carefully guard against that by pushing myself through a to-do list every day.