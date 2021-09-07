Ronda Rich: Wisdom of Wanda Parks will live on long after she’s gone

This is the second in a two-part series about an exceptional Southern woman.





When my niece, Nicole, asked me to pay a surprise visit to a nursing home patient of hers, Mrs. Wanda Parks, I never dreamed of the friendship that would develop.

Mrs. Parks is now 98. She was approaching 90 when I first met her while she was going through physical rehab after a fall. She is a faithful reader of mine so Nicole thought we should meet.

Soft-spoken, gracious and kind, she is typical of the World War II generation who fought to protect our freedom then built an industrially-healthy America. Her mind is so phenomenal that her son, Thomas, suffers routine defeats in their weekly Scrabble games.

The day we met, I learned she lived in a picturesque, clapboard farmhouse on a beautiful piece of property that is covered with hundreds of colorful flowers. Weeks after our nursing home visit, Tink and I were driving past her house. There, at 90 years old, was Mrs. Parks pulling weeds.

“Tink, turn around and go back,” I said.

When we stopped in her driveway, I lowered the window and, as she turned, I cheerfully called, “Mrs. Parks, it’s Ronda Rich.”

Her pretty face lightened. Her eyes widened. “Why, yes you are!”

After the shock wore off, she stood up, smoothed her slacks and invited us in. What we found in the turn-of-the-20th century farmhouse is true to the World War II generation — the house was not running over with stuff (like our house). No, everything was neat, sparkling clean, and sparsely decorated — not for lack of money but because folks like Mrs. Parks keep only their most cherished items.



