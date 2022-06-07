Sudie Crouch: Not-so-happy days of summer

A recent icebreaker during a meeting asked the question of, “What are you looking forward to the most about summer?”

I panicked and hoped I could get away with going towards the end to answer.

The truth was, there was nothing I liked about this season.

It’s hot.

It’s humid.

There are too many bugs crawling around, and snakes love to slither around our woods. It’s nerve-wracking to have to question is it a tree limb or a snake, and if it is a snake, how fast should we run.

Plus, have you ever been a middle-aged woman having a thermo hot flash in the middle of 90-degree weather with a face full of makeup? It’s not fun or pretty.

I sat smiling towards the camera, nodding along with the answers shared, praying maybe they’d forget I hadn’t answered.

Everyone had such lovely answers.

I can definitely understand the part about enjoying less rushing around with trying to get kids to school and then to work; that always was hard for me as well.

Having a bit more freedom and flexibility in our schedule is always a good thing, and that’s probably where the lazy days of summer came from. Not that summer is a lazy time, but it’s just one that’s not quite as harried.

Some were saying they were looking forward to going on various trips.

I’ve never been someone who has had the best of luck when going on vacations so I tend to stay home.

Plus, vacations have normally equated to just extra laundry and who needs that?

My mind raced with what I could appreciate about this season that we’ve officially entered.

I didn’t like getting on the lake.

I wasn’t a beach-going type of girl.

I am a horrible swimmer, so even getting in the pool wasn’t something I enjoyed. Plus, I burn, then freckle, thanks to that being the only thing I got from my Crazy Redhead.

Cookouts and barbecues were mentioned.

Again, that involves being outside, which I try to avoid.

And, I am not a big meat eater, so that’s not really of interest to me, even though it would probably make my teenage son quite happy.



