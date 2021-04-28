Soccer: Balanced attack sends Denmark past Roswell, into program's first Elite 8

Denmark received goals from Dolapo Morakinyo, Samuel Del Cid and Benji Ashtar on Tuesday as the Danes rallied past Roswell, 3-1, and into the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Denmark beat Duluth last week in the first round and faced Roswell after the Hornets upset top-seeded North Gwinnett in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Denmark is one of four Forsyth County teams in the Class 7A Elite Eight after Forsyth Central, Lambert and South Forsyth also won Tuesday.

The Danes will travel to Region 2-7A champion Campbell on May 5 in the Class 7A quarterfinals.