Basketball: East Forsyth falls at home against Sequoyah

It was the second loss of the season for the East Forsyth girls as they fell 64-53 to Sequoyah Tuesday night at home.

The Broncos started the game on the right foot. Ayla Heard recorded a steal and took it coast to coast for their first basket of the game. Then as Adeline Rosebush was backing down her opponent, she saw Heard open on the wing for a successful 3-pointer.

East Forsyth's Ella Holbrook tries to get past a Sequoyah defender Tuesday at home. (Photo by Jay Rooney Photography) The Broncos forced a turnover they needed with Ella Holbrook jumping in front of the passing lane. She immediately threw the ball down court to Addison Rouse, and she was fouled while trying to put the ball in the basket. Rouse sank both free throws to give East an 8-2 cushion with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

East Forsyth grew its biggest lead of the night when Nora Swafford hit Heard with a bounce pass on a 2-on-1 fast break. Heard converted the easy layup to extend the lead, and the Chiefs called a timeout to talk over their offensive struggles.

After the timeout, Sequoyah shooting guard Shelby Belanger knocked down a 3-pointer, then on the next possession, Belanger hit a deep 3.

East Forsyth had plenty of chances to run away with their lead from beyond the arc but couldn’t cash in. On one possession, East had more than three tries to knock down shots from deep.

Point guard Elle Blatchford earned an assist from Belanger, and she made the Broncos pay for leaving her open after showing how effective she is beyond the arc, hitting her fourth 3 of the quarter.

Sequoyah finally took its first lead of the ballgame when Callie Gaddis caught the ball off the inbound pass to knock down the 3.

Addison Ghorley found Belanger at the corner, picking up where she left off to grow the lead to 23-18.

The Chiefs defense made it tough for the Broncos to score, half of their points came from the charity stripe. Sequoyah outscored East Forsyth 20-8 to go into halftime on a good note and with the lead.

After the Broncos missed their second 3, it led to Blatchford dribbling down the court to finish the fast break. On the next possession, East Forsyth coughed up the ball, and Blatchford picked it up. As she was going for the basket she got fouled, going 1-for-2 at the line for a 40-25 lead.

Heard scored six points consecutively to cut the lead to 55-42. The Broncos didn’t allow the Chiefs to score a 3-pointer but couldn’t fully make the comeback, despite going 7-for-11 at the free throw line.

East Forsyth (3-2) will get back on the court Dec. 2 at Madison County.