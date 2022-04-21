Track and field: East Forsyth collects 3 titles in first day of Region 7-3A meet

FLOWERY BRANCH — East Forsyth produced three region champions Thursday during the first day of the Region 7-3A track and field meet.
Betsy Wade captured a region title in pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 4 inches, then teamed up with Becca Wade, Lydia Robinson and Hannah Wilson for a second-place finish in the 4x200 relay.
Alex Arrambide had a hand in two region championships, taking first in the 1600m [4:22] and 4x800 relay.
The Region 7-3A championships will wrap up Friday with the 4x100m relay finals, 100/110m hurdles finals, 100m finals, 400m finals, 300 hurdles finals, 800m finals, 200m finals, 3200m finals and 4x400m finals.