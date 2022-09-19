Football: Alex Tadros, Rangers cruise to blowout win

Dual-threat quarterback Alex Tadros proved virtually unstoppable as Fideles Christian crushed Covington Academy, 58-0, in a GAPPS 8-man football game Friday in Newton County.
Tadros completed 7 of 10 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. The junior added 99 yards and a score on the ground despite running the ball just eight times.
Preston Cornett put together a huge game, as well. The senior wide receiver proved to be a severe matchup problem for the Bulldogs.
While only hauling in five passes, Cornett racked up 233 yards (an average of 46.6 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. Defensively, the safety produced four tackles and an interception.
Fideles (3-1) controlled the game throughout, building a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Rangers eventually took a commanding 44-0 lead into halftime.
Overall, Fideles racked up 528 yards from scrimmage.
An extremely efficient game through the air (11-for-14 passing) led to 369 yards and five scores. The rushing attack produced 159 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts.