Football: Forsyth Central demolishes Northview in opener, 62-0

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
Forsyth Central's offense exploded Friday as the Bulldogs started the season with a perfect 62-0 win against the Northview Titans.
Forsyth Central struck first with a play-action pass from Drew Mullvain to running back Patrick Haertel, who ran down the field untouched for a 19-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Haertel stepped in the end zone twice, once with his legs and another with his hands. He finished with five carries for 95 yards and one reception for 19 yards.
Central’s rushing attack was uncontainable. Running back Malachi McElroy was on a mission. Every time the Bulldogs needed the chain to be moved, he was the man. McElroy averaged more than 12 yards per carry.
On one of his carries, he speared down the middle, bulldozing any Titan that came his way as he made his way into the end zone. He ended the game with 117 yards on eight carries and one TD.
“It was just good seeing the boys playing the way that they did," Central head coach David Rooney said. "They came out here to have fun. The offensive line performed very well. We’re young up front and opened up the holes for our backs, even for our young guys. They did a fabulous job making those things happen."
Not only did the Bulldogs have two running backs step foot in the end zone, but they also had two quarterbacks that threw touchdowns in Drew Mullivan and Koby Balthazor.
Late in the second quarter Balthazor faked the defense on play action before finding Camden Yeager open. There were two Titans to prevent Yaeger from getting in the end zone, but he made a move to split them and make them look silly as he ran in for a touchdown to increase the lead by 28 points.
The Bulldogs' defense did not let the Titans breathe and erupted the offensive flow, limited them to fewer than 100 yards the whole game.
Jayce Todaro was a ballhawk against Northview QB Coda Woolstenhulme all game. Todaro racked up two interceptions, including one that he ran 36 yards to the house.
Northview's best look on offense was in their 2-minute drill. They took a gamble of going vertical to get a score before the half ends, but Central defensive back Daniel Periman picked it off as time expired.
Central continued clicking on all cylinders in the second half.
It began with a 90-yard kickoff return by Marcus Brown to give Central a 48-0 lead. Haertel added a 17-yard touchdown in the second half, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 62-0 victory to open the season 1-0.
Central will travel to Etowah next week at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs beat Etowah last season in their regular-season finale, 21-7.