Football: Forsyth Central demolishes Northview in opener, 62-0

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central's offense exploded Friday as the Bulldogs started the season with a perfect 62-0 win against the Northview Titans.

Forsyth Central struck first with a play-action pass from Drew Mullvain to running back Patrick Haertel, who ran down the field untouched for a 19-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Haertel stepped in the end zone twice, once with his legs and another with his hands. He finished with five carries for 95 yards and one reception for 19 yards.

Central’s rushing attack was uncontainable. Running back Malachi McElroy was on a mission. Every time the Bulldogs needed the chain to be moved, he was the man. McElroy averaged more than 12 yards per carry.