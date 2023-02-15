Basketball: Hot-shooting Horizon reaches state quarterfinals

Horizon Christian's boys basketball drilled 11 3-pointers at a 58% clip to blow past St. Teresa's Catholic, 58-27, during a GAPPS Class 2A state tournament first-round game Tuesday at home.
Isaac Bealer led the Warriors with 22 points. The junior went 6-for-11 from the beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, Bealer tallied five rebounds and four steals.
Peyton Rice hit 3 of 4 long-range shots en route to 11 points. The rest of the Horizon team shot 2-for-4 from distance.
Evan Holcombe produced an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. The junior also dished out five assists.
After finishing runner-up in the Region 2 tournament, Horizon Christian used its home-court advantage to ease past Region 4's No. 3 seed.
The Warriors doubled up the Albany-based Crusaders, 18-9, in the first quarter.
However, it was the middle two periods that saw Horizon truly pull away. The hosts held a 21-3 scoring edge in the second quarter and 14-3 advantage in the third.
A tough quarterfinal draw awaits Horizon, as the Warriors will travel to Cartersville to face Region 1 champion Excel Christian Academy. The Eagles average 70 points a game and nearly reached the century mark in a 108-96 double-overtime loss to GHSA Class 3A Oconee County back in November.