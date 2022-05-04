Baseball: Longhorns bounced by Parkview in Class 7A Sweet 16

Lambert fell to Parkview Tuesday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, suffering a pair of shutouts to the reigning state champions.
Parkview used a four-run first inning to take control in Game 1, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Cayden Gaskin and Landon Stripling — the first two batters of the game. Parkview tacked on two more in the second inning and four more in the fourth, while holding the Longhorns to just one hit.
Ben Hays singled to lead off the third inning to account for Lambert's lone hit. Parkview starter Garrett Lambert pitched five innings, striking out four and walking two in a mercy-rule shorted 10-0 win.
Parkview jumped ahead to start Game 2, too, as Stripling hit a two-run homer just two batters into the game. Lambert starter Justin Haskins quieted the Panthers over the next three innings, but Parkview exploded for a nine-run fifth inning, which featured three home runs, including Stripling's third of the day.
Ben Hays, Jonny Smith, Colin Linder and Tanner Patterson each had a hit for the Longhorns.
Lambert finishes the season 20-14.