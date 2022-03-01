Basketball: Lambert alumni to face former UGA stars Pollack, Moreno, Murray and more

Some of the best basketball players in Lambert history are set to square off against some of the best football players in recent University of Georgia history.

Lambert will host its annual alumni game at 6:30 p.m. March 11, which pits the Lambert Legends against the UGA Legends.

The UGA Legends features players such as two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and current analyst David Pollack, SEC Freshman of the Year and former first-round pick by the Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno, and all-time leading passer at UGA and in the Southeastern Conference Aaron Murray.

Lambert basketball coach Clay Wages said some of those relationships stem from his friendship with Tavarres King, who roomed with Wages at UGA. King was a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft and will also represent the UGA Legends.



"Through the game of basketball is how I know all of them, for the most part," Wages said. "I figured I play basketball with TK all the time, and Pollack, so I figured why not have some fun with it. We do an alumni game every year, so why not try to make it a fundraising event and have some fun with the community. I know there's a lot of Georgia fans here, and they just won a national championship, so maybe we can promote it and have a good turnout and everyone will have fun and enjoy it."

The game will follow Lambert's student/faculty basketball game at 5 p.m., which features assistant coaches Nate Hamilton, Desmond Jackson, Casey Cox and Jordan Hill against current students such as Kojo Antwi, Darren Guy, Thomas Sinning and Jake Johnson.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 through GoFan or with cash at the door.

Additionally, there will by $5 raffles throughout the evening for signed memorabilia.

As for who Wages thinks is the best player on the UGA Legends?



"David's probably the best, but Marlon [Brown] won a state championship in Tennessee in 2008 as a basketball player," he said.



"I think it's going to be a good game. I think the Lambert Legends, they're going to have the skill and the better basketball players, for sure. But Team UGA's got the size and the strength. Pollack can play now — Pollack's really good. Tavarres is really good. Marlon Brown is playing and he's really good. So, they've got a lot of really good players. I'm worried about those Team UGA guys' conditioning a little bit over the course of 40 minutes."

In addition to former UGA football players, the UGA Legends will also sport former NFL tight end Will Tye and current UGA quality control coach Montgomery VanGorder.