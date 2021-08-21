By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Lambert starts season with convincing win over Centennial
DSC_4861.jpg
Lambert wide receiver Kojo Antwi runs down the sideline for a touchdown Friday against Centennial. Photo by Kevin O'Brien/Split Second Images

Lambert romped its way to a convincing 28-3 win over Centennial on Friday.

The Longhorns scored on their first two offensive possessions, first on a deep ball to wide receiver Kojo Antwi, then on a 1-yard TD run by running back Harrison Peyton. 

Defensive back Henry Reese picked off a tipped pass in traffic and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to give Lambert a 21-0 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter. Tommy Morris also had an interception and returned it about 20 yards before falling to the turf.

James Tyre added a touchdown on a QB keeper to increase Lambert's lead to 28-3 with 6:11 left in the game.

Lambert improves to 1-0 and will travel to Lassiter next week at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.