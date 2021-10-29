Softball: Hannah Cole fans 15, Lambert tops Hillgrove 4-0

COLUMBUS — Hannah Cole might as well have been playing a home game Thursday night, because the bright lights of the Class 7A state tournament in Columbus did not phase her one bit.

In Lambert's first game of the tournament, Cole threw a two-hit shutout where she struck out 15 Hillgrove batters and didn't issue a single walk. The team stringed together four runs to win 4-0 and advance to Friday’s bracket play with a 1-0 record.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” Longhorns head coach Brooks Youngblood said. “We’ve never won a game down here and this is our third time down here. This group is special. I wouldn’t have anyone else be the group of girls to do that.”