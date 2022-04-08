Baseball: Barfield fans 12, Triche homers as North Forsyth tops South Forsyth

North Forsyth got its revenge against South Forsyth on Thursday, winning 5-2 to split the first two games of the season series with the War Eagles.

In the previous meeting between the two teams on Monday, South powered past North 9-1.

“They had a great performance the other night,” Raiders coach Jim Cahill said. “Every team in this county in the region is evenly matched; anybody can win on any night.

The Raiders opened with a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, after back-to-back RBI singles by Brett Barfield and Austin McCabe, then Michail Harris' RBI triple brought McCabe racing home for the score.

North received great pitching from Barfield, who struck out 12 batters and gave up only one unearned run on three hits over five innings. Cole Munhall pitched two innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run.

Tyler Triche added some insurance in the second inning when he belted a two-run home run to center, scoring Colin Seabold to give the Raiders a 5-0 lead. Triche went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while McCabe led North with a 3-for-3 performance, adding an RBI and a run scored.

Baylor Hicks entered the game for South with two outs in the first inning, pitching 5 1/3 innings of two-run relief, with the only runs scoring on Triche's homer.

Alex Urias got the War Eagles on the board in the fifth inning when he scored on a passed ball, then the War Eagles cut North's lead to 5-2 the following inning when Connor West singled home Bayler Duncan.

South brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the seventh, but Munhall ended the threat with a flyout and a strikeout to give North a 5-2 win.

Baylor Hicks went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the War Eagles, while Urias reached base three times on two hits and a walk.



South topped Duluth earlier in the day, 10-0, before facing North in the doubleheader. The War Eagles [15-7, 6-6 Region 6-7A] will step out of region play Friday at North Gwinnett, while North [15-9, 5-7 Region 6-7A] will travel to West Forsyth on Friday.