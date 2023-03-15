Soccer: Raiders split with Generals

A pair of goals in the final five minutes saw the North Forsyth boys soccer team turn a demoralizing 2-1 loss into a thrilling 3-2 win Tuesday at home.
Hosting last-place Shiloh, the Raiders tied the match in the 76th minute before scoring the winner with just 35 seconds to go.
The Generals had taken the lead in the 68th minute but also had a penalty kick saved earlier in the match that proved vital.
With the win, North Forsyth solidified its third-place standing in Region 8-6A. The Raiders (7-6, 5-3) will host Jackson County March 17 after defeating the Panthers by a 4-0 margin in the first meeting.
Girls: Shiloh 2, North Forsyth 1
In a battle between two teams vying for a Region 8-6A playoff spot, North Forsyth came up narrowly short in a 2-1 loss to Shiloh Tuesday at home.
The teams entered the matchup tied for third in the region, but the Generals left with a season sweep and essentially a two-game lead over the Raiders in the standings.
With region-leading Jackson County coming to town March 17, North Forsyth (4-7-2, 4-4) will look to spring an upset to regain momentum ahead of a decisive clash with fifth-place Lanier March 21 in Gwinnett County.