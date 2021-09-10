Volleyball: North rallies to top Central, 3-1, to open area play

By Noah Rubin

Every match in Area 6-7A figures to be competitive.



The first of this season for Forsyth Central and North Forsyth did not disappoint.

Central won the first set 25-22, but North roared back to win three straight sets — 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 — to take the match 3-1.

North head coach Kelly Christensen was proud of the way her team fought.

“We had a pretty good game plan for Central going in, and our girls did a really great job,” Christensen said. “They’re a young group, but it’s always dependent on how they are that day. They were just locked in, dialed in, confident coming in to today. All credit to them. They did a great job. They wanted to be in that sort of pressure situation tonight, and they handled that pressure well.”