2019-20 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year - Caroline Martin, North Forsyth

UNG signee capped a stellar career as a Raider, averaging 15 points and 3 rebounds. Finished second on North's all-time scoring list with 1,516 career points.

Coach of the Year - Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth

Led the Raiders to a 27-3 overall record and a run to the Class 7A Elite Eight in his first year as head coach.

First Team

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth, So.

West point guard averaged 11.5 points and 7 rebounds per game, shooting 43.2 percent from the field.

Aisha Dabo, Forsyth Central, Jr.

Athletic forward offered Forsyth Central several options on offense and defense.

Ansley Allen, North Forsyth, Sr.

Averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while shooting 75 percent from the line. Finished her North career with 978 points.

Ashley Breindl, South Forsyth, Sr.

Wingate University signee averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.

Sophie Smith, Denmark, So.

Midseason addition averaged 18.5 points, 2.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

Calie Thrower, West Forsyth, So.

Sophomore averaged 15.2 points, 1.8 steals and 2.8 assists per game.

Second team

Kalie Thrower, West Forsyth, So.

Averaged 8 points, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central, So.

Improved shooter helped Central reach the region title game for the second straight season.

Vekondja Ogbogu, North Forsyth, Sr.

Played lockdown defense over North’s season and run to the Elite Eight, averaging 4.3 points and 4 rebounds.

Elizabeth Pruitt, Forsyth Central, Jr.

Proved to be pivotal part of Forsyth Central’s second-half run that landed the Bulldogs in the region title game.

Ryane Williams, South Forsyth, Sr.

Senior brought physical presence, scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds.

Sophie Rosin, South Forsyth, Sr.

Spark plug for South Forsyth averaged 7.3 points per game and dished 3.2 assists, averaging 2.1 steals.

Honorable mention

Briley Elder (Lambert), Aryn Spain (Pinecrest Academy), Meghan Sullivan (Pinecrest Academy) Clarissa Kelly (Denmark), Jessie DeNardo (Denmark), McCall Thomas (North Forsyth).

