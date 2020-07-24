Football: Forsyth County News Media Day scheduled for Saturday

The Forsyth County News will host its 2020 media day at 12 p.m. Saturday, providing fans a glimpse at all seven county football programs.

The event will be streamed live, and the link to the stream can be found on our homepage at forsythnews.com. Fans and parents will be able to hear from all seven county coaches, as well as a few players from each team.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) voted Monday to push back the high school football season two weeks, while keeping all other fall sports on schedule.