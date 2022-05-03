2021-22 ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING TEAMS

Wrestler of the Year

Thomas Dossett, Lambert



Senior heavyweight ended his career on a dominant note, winning the Class 7A state championship at 285 pounds and compiling a 50-2 record with 30 pins.

Coach of the Year

Travis Jarrard, North Forsyth

Guided Raiders to region championships in duals and traditionals, plus a runner-up finish at the Class 7A state duals meet.

First team

106 – Cameron Haynie, Forsyth Central

State qualifier captured a Region 6-7A championship and finished third at sectionals behind a 21-7 record.

113 – Reed Walker, West Forsyth

State champion was virtually unstoppable as a sophomore, posting a 52-1 record and finishing first at the Region 6-7A meet, sectionals and the Class 7A state meet.

120 – Noah Amick, West Forsyth

State placer captured a Region 6-7A championship, finishing with a 42-4 record and a third-place showing at sectionals and the Class 7A state meet.

126 – Noah Danforth, West Forsyth

State champion went 48-7 during his sophomore campaign, winning a rematch with sectional champion Ethan Sellers in the title match. Also captured a Region 6-7A championship.

132 – Tony Tanory, West Forsyth

State qualifier went 35-12 and finished as the Region 6-7A runner-up and collected a fifth-place finish at sectionals.

138 – Mason McClung, Lambert

Two-time state placer won his third region championship and went 36-9 with 17 pins before an injury ended his season before the state meet.

145 – Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth

Reigning state champion finished 43-5 and placed first in region, second at sectionals and third at the Class 7A state meet.

152 – Christopher Henderson, North Forsyth

Junior went 32-12, finishing as the Region 6-7A runner up, placing fifth at sectionals and fifth at the Class 7A state meet.

160 – Elijah Castillo, Lambert

Region champion finished fourth at sectionals to qualify for the state meet, compiling a 49-15 record with 34 pins.

170 – William Verdirame, North Forsyth

Junior made the most of his opportunity late in the season, earning a start at the Region 6-7A meet and winning a region title, then placing sixth at sectionals and fifth at the Class 7A state meet.

182 – Tristan Graham, North Forsyth

State runner-up compiled a 40-5 record as a senior, winning the Region 6-7A championship and finishing second at sectionals.

195 – Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth

State champion captured the second title of his career, compiling a 22-4 record and a pair of runner-up finishes at the Region 6-7A meet and sectionals.

220 – Jay Helstone, West Forsyth

State placer finished his senior season 37-12 with a Region 6-7A championship, a fourth-place finish at sectionals, and a third-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.

285 – Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

State placer went 26-4 with a runner-up finish at the Region 6-7A meet and a fourth-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.

Second team

106 – Arcadian Eaton, North Forsyth

State qualifier enjoyed an impressive freshman season, posting a 28-14 record and finishing second in region, fourth at sectionals and just outside the top eight at the Class 7A state meet.

113 – Reece Meyers, North Forsyth

Sophomore went 24-14 with a second-place finish at the Region 6-7A meet.

120 – Josh Wayland, Denmark

State placer went 25-5, including a runner-up finish at the Region 6-7A meet and fifth-place finishes at sectionals and the Class 7A state meet.

126 – Drew Wentworth, Lambert

Region runner-up went 37-14 as a junior and fell to eventual state champion Noah Danforth in the Region 6-7A championship.

132 – Zach Recker, Denmark

State qualifier collected a 27-10 record and a third-place finish at the Region 6-7A meet, finishing sixth at sectionals.

138 – Dmitry Vostrikov, North Forsyth

Sophomore finished 24-14 and placed second at the Region 6-7A meet.

145 – Dylan Lobdell, Lambert

State placer went 45-14 with 28 pins, finishing as the Region 6-7A runner-up and posting a fourth-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.

152 – Kolby McCoy, Denmark

State qualifier finished third at the Region 6-7A meet and seventh at sectionals.

160 – Caide Daltro, West Forsyth

State qualifier went 26-20, finishing as the Region 6-7A runner-up and placing sixth at sectionals.

170 – Matthew Rogers, West Forsyth

Region runner-up had a 31-20 record and finished seventh at sectionals.

182 – Landon Spurgeon, South Forsyth

Senior finished third at Region 6-7A with a 17-12 record.

195 – Cole Williams, South Forsyth

State placer compiled a dominant junior season with a 37-3 record, finishing as the Region 6-7A champion and sectional champion with a third-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.

220 – Collin Miller, North Forsyth

Region 6-7A runner-up went 19-7 before withdrawing at sectionals because of a sickness.

285 – Eli Edwards, North Forsyth

State placer went 29-9, including a pair of runner-up finishes at the Region 6-7A meet and sectionals.

Honorable mention

Camren May [113], Lambert; Sri Dhanabalan [106], Lambert; Matthew Rogers [170], West Forsyth; Michael Gryder [120], North Forsyth; Aleric Marsden [182], Denmark.