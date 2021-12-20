2021 ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

First Team

Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central

West Georgia signee led entire region with 519 kills and 55 aces. Also named to GVCA All-State team.

Dominae Jordan, Denmark

GVCA All-State selection finished with 460 kills and 448 digs. Also reached 1,000 career kills and digs this season.

Courtney Graham, Denmark

Sophomore middle hitter had 230 kills with 78 digs and 69 blocks.

Ella Collier, Denmark

Memphis signee had 91 blocks, adding 167 kills.

Claire Jenkins, Lambert

GVCA All-State selection led entire region with 985 assists, adding 72 aces and 46 kills. Also had 156 digs.

Ella Beyer, Lambert

Virginia Tech commit and GVCA All-State selection finished with 362 kills and a .285 hitting percentage. Also had 30 aces, 59 blocks and 255 digs.

Jordan White, Lambert

GVCA All-State selection was second in entire region with 112 blocks. Also had 200 kills with a .291 hitting percentage, adding 68 digs and 27 aces.

Taylor Nelson, Lambert

GVCA All-State selection had 209 kills, 229 digs and 51 aces despite playing only 67 sets. Hit .297 for the season.

Molly Kate Patten, Lambert

GVCA All-State selection led entire region with .395 hitting percentage, finishing with 275 kills and 98 blocks.

Nathalia Quintero, North Forsyth

Junior split time between setter and hitter, setting a school record with 94 aces. Also had 734 assists and is second all-time in assists.

Brooke Crummel, North Forsyth

GVCA All-State selection led the Raiders with 479 kills, adding 108 blocks and 55 aces.

Lily Torrence, North Forsyth

Sophomore split time between setter and hitter, registering 350 assists with 317 digs and 190 kills.

Kendall Gentry, West Forsyth

Senior libero led Wolverines with 396 digs, 636 received serves, 35 aces and 82 assists.

Reece Rhoads, West Forsyth

Junior hitter had a team-high 330 kills at a .230 hitting percentage, adding 112 digs and reaching second all-time in kills.

Lymaris Vasquez, West Forsyth

Junior hitter was second on team in kills [280] and digs [229], leading the Wolverines with 86 assists.

Second Team

Megan McCarthy, Forsyth Central

Senior posted a team-high 367 digs with 629 serves received.

Riese Johnson, Forsyth Central

Senior setter had 839 assists to go with 260 digs.

Emerson Aber, Denmark

Junior setter finished with 914 assists and 230 digs, reaching 1,000 career digs.

Francesca Popescu, Lambert

Freshman libero burst onto the scene to lead region with 455 digs. Also had 37 aces and 19 assists.

Melina Baumann, North Forsyth

Sophomore led entire region with 114 blocks, adding 142 kills.

Maddie McCafferty, North Forsyth

Junior hitter finished with 193 kills, 308 digs and 41 aces.

Angelica Conde Borres, South Forsyth

Junior had a team-high 197 digs with 207 serves received.

Arielle Estes, South Forsyth

Junior led War Eagles with 126 kills, adding 181 digs.

Shealyn Murray, West Forsyth

Freshman had 155 digs to go with 265 serves received.

Taryn Dickey, West Forsyth

Freshman finished with 236 digs with 32 assists.

Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

Tennessee Tech signee for basketball led Wolverines with 325 assists.

Honorable Mention

Ava Elias, Forsyth Central; Elyse O’Neil, Forsyth Central; Dani Cortes, Lambert; Hannah Hagan, North Forsyth; Gabrielle Felix, South Forsyth; Natalie Morris, West Forsyth.