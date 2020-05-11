Baseball: Forsyth County minor leaguers confront possibility of canceled season

Now, Beer is doing everything he can to stay in shape, but nobody knows when that next at-bat will come — or if it will even come this season.



“It’s just kind of one of those things,” Beer said. “Hopefully it won’t take as long as I’m thinking, but we’ll just see. The longer it goes, the harder it might be.”

How long the pause in play will last is the ultimate question, with rumors circulating about the 2020 minor league season potentially being canceled altogether.

“I haven’t heard anything, but talking to my agents and some people, the chances of minor league baseball are going down,” said Kyle McCann, who graduated from Lambert in 2016 before starring at Georgia Tech and being drafted by the Oakland Athletics. “As of now, there’s still no decision. We don’t really know much.”

McCann’s last at-bat came on March 10.

What would he do if he doesn’t get another at-bat this season?

“I don’t know. I’d probably go insane,” McCann said with a laugh. “I wouldn’t know what to do without baseball. I’m sure I’ll find something to do. I might have to get a job.”

McCann said he’s receiving $400 per week, part of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s plan to keep players compensated through the end of May.

With the season being postponed before even beginning, baseball figures to be the sport hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, and minor league baseball appears to be in the crosshairs as the conversation shifts to budget reduction.

MLB is expected to slash about 40 minor league affiliates — though that was in the works before the pandemic — and last week, MLB announced the 2020 draft will be shortened from 40 rounds to just five.