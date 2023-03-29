Baseball Roundup: Raiders, Danes, War Eagles keep streaking

Elkhill tossed five shutout innings and Habersham Central didn't crack the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh.

Billy Mason drove in three runs, and Brady Holbrook contributed a two-run double. Kyle Duckwall and Mason Glennon each posted two hits for North Forsyth (14-6, 9-0), which scored in five of its seven turns at bat.

South Forsyth 14, Lambert 4

Nate Ward launched a trio of home runs, including a grand slam, and recorded six RBIs to power South Forsyth to a 14-4 victory in five innings over Lambert Monday at home.

The senior kicked off his impressive showing with a solo shot to open the second inning of the Region 6-7A contest. His grand slam came in the third, turning a slim 5-3 edge into a healthy 9-3 lead. Ward rounded out his stellar night with another solo shot in the fifth.

Ty Bayer threw the first four innings for South Forsyth (13-8, 6-3), which is riding a four-game winning streak. The right-hander struck out six while allowing four runs. Bayer helped his own cause, finishing 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Tyler Brobst (3-for-3), Cohen Rogers (3-for-4) and Alex Urias (2-for-4) each added multiple hits.

Next up for South Forsyth is a two-game set against Forsyth Central, beginning March 29 at home.

Denmark 8, Forsyth Central 2

Fourth-ranked Denmark extended its Region 6-7A winning streak to seven games by pulling away from Forsyth Central for the second time in as many games Tuesday on the road.

With the win, the Danes (16-4, 8-1) strengthened their hold on the top spot in the region. Having played 60% of its region games, Denmark holds a two-game lead over Forsyth Central and South Forsyth.

While the Danes have already clinched the season series against the Bulldogs, the War Eagles split their initial two meetings.

Tuesday's victory featured another phenomenal performance from Denmark star Francesco Capocci. The North Carolina signee registered six strikeouts in his five innings, while allowing just one earned run. Offensively, Capocci recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Parker Johnson struck out the side in each of his two innings to close out the victory.

Kyle Henley, Chris Bradburn, Garrett Powers and Jason Williams posted two hits each. Geno Goralski drove in a pair.

Leading 3-2 after five innings, the Danes pushed across two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh for some added breathing room.

Milton 8, West Forsyth 3

A huge second inning by Milton sent West Forsyth to another tough loss in Region 6-7A play Tuesday at home.

Playing a day later than originally scheduled due to field conditions, neither side could scratch out a run across the first two innings. However, the Eagles erupted for seven runs in the top of the third to ease past the Wolverines.

West Forsyth (5-17, 0-9) will look to bounce back March 29 at Lambert, which beat the Wolverines on a walk off in the teams' region opener.

Cherokee Bluff 18, East Forsyth 7

Cherokee Bluff is the top-ranked team in Class 4A for plenty of reasons, and the Bears showcased most of them in an 18-7, five-inning road victory Monday over East Forsyth.

A six-run top of the first inning gave Cherokee Bluff, now 18-0, an early cushion in the Region 8-4A affair. The Bears tacked on two more in the second before the Broncos cut the deficit in half with a four-spot in the home half.

East Forsyth (12-7, 6-4) got to within 8-7 heading to the fourth before a massive 10-run eruption in the top of the fourth effectively ended the game.