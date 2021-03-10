Basketball: Bracco, Hedrick to lead East Forsyth hoops

East Forsyth announced a pair of hires Wednesday, selecting Scott Bracco to lead the Broncos' boys basketball program and Mike Hedrick to head the school's girls basketball program.

Bracco previously coached at Lambert for nine seasons, leading the Longhorns to the playoffs each year and compiling a 189-70 record. Hedrick spent four seasons at Patrick Henry (Va.), where he led the Patriots to a 71-21 mark and produced a state championship berth this past season.

“Both Coach Bracco and Coach Hedrick bring the necessary energy needed in creating a new program," East athletic director Matt Hollis said in a press release. "They are both proven winners, understanding that hard work is the foundation for championships; but more than that, their dynamic leadership styles made it clear that they were the perfect fit to build our Bronco basketball programs.”

At Lambert, Bracco guided the Longhorns to five straight Sweet 16 appearances, highlighted by a 2015-16 team that finished 27-3 and captured its second straight region championship. The Longhorns finished 12-15 this season, falling in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to Berkmar, which will play Saturday for a state championship.

Bracco also coached at Dunwoody and South Gwinnett prior to Lambert, winning back-to-back state championships with Dunwoody in 2005-06.

Hedrick also found postseason success in his last stop, reaching the playoffs in all four years at Patrick Henry and advancing to the semifinals in his last two seasons.

Hedrick's Patriots finished the abbreviated 2020-21 season 9-2 and ultimately fell to Princess Anne in the Class 5A state championship game.

Hedrick also spent time in the collegiate ranks, serving as an assistant coach to a pair of women's programs in Francis Marion (S.C.) and University of Charleston (W.Va.).

