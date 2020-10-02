Basketball: GHSA announces modifications ahead of basketball season

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced a series of rule modifications this week designed to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 during basketball season.

Instead of a jump ball at the start of each game to determine possession, visiting teams will get possession of the ball to begin the game. Officials will flip a coin to determine possession in overtime, if necessary.

The GHSA will also limit the pregame meeting to the head official and each team’s head coach, with each coach standing outside the center circle. Handshakes are suspended during the pregame meeting.