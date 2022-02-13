Basketball: North boys qualify for playoffs; East girls reach region finals

The playoff picture came into focus for several Forsyth County basketball teams Saturday, including North Forsyth's boys, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2006 after a 60-42 win against Forsyth Central.

North landed three players in double figures and was led by 17 points from Aidan Kudlas, who scored his 1,000th career points in the win. Cole Kirouac had 16 points and Will Sokol added 12.

North [14-12] has won five of its past six games and will face Denmark at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Region 6-7A semifinals.

South Forsyth [12-14] will meet top-seeded West Forsyth [18-7] at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the other side of the bracket after the War Eagles topped Lambert 64-56 on Saturday.

Ethan Underwood turned in a team-high 23 points and five assists, while Jackson Spitzer had 16 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Gabe Mullis finished with 10 points to help qualify the War Eagles for the Class 7A playoffs.

East Forsyth's boys fell 72-45 to White County in the Region 7-3A semifinals and will face Gilmer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the third-place game. Bryce Bracco led East with 15 points and Matthew Rouse had 12.

The Broncos [10-18] beat Cherokee Bluff on Thursday in the quarterfinals to secure a Class 3A playoff berth.

East's girls basketball team beat White County 50-43 to reach the Region 7-3A championship in its inaugural season. Alison Hiddema turned in a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Ella Holbrook chipped in 16 points of her own.

The Broncos [18-7] will face No. 1 seed Lumpkin County at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee Bluff High School.

In the Region 6-7A girls bracket, Denmark and South each secured a spot in the semifinals.

Sophie Smith exploded for 30 points in a 56-44 win against Lambert in the quarterfinals, adding five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Hannah Lopez had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Ellery Campbell finished with six points, and Emma Hempker and Avery Huffman each scored five points.

Denmark [13-13] will face top-seeded North Forsyth at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

South also qualified for the Class 7A playoffs with a 68-31 win against Forsyth Central in the Region 6-7A quarterfinals. Amelia Brown scored 15 points off five 3-pointers, while Ally Meyer chipped in four rebounds and three blocks.

South [19-7] is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against West Forsyth in the semifinals.