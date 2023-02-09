Basketball Roundup: North Forsyth victorious at Apalachee; East Forsyth splits with Seckinger

The North Forsyth boys ended their season on a positive note by extending their three-game win streak Tuesday on the road against Apalachee, 58-43.

Cole Kirouac led the Raiders with 21 points. Kal-El Delgadillo added 13 points for North Forsyth.

The Raiders finish their regular season with a 15-10 record and are ranked No. 3 in Region 8-6A, with the rest of the league's teams set to end their campaigns Feb. 10.

As for the North Forsyth girls, they were victorious against Apalachee, winning 71-25 to mark their eighth win in a row.

London Weaver led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Abby Tarver followed right behind her with 11 points, and Erin Whalen chipped in 10 points.

The Raiders finish their regular season with a 19-6 record and are ranked No. 1 in the region, having held their past six opponents under 30 points.

East Forsyth splits against Seckinger

The East Forsyth girls basketball team dominated Seckinger in a Region 8-4A matchup Tuesday at home, winning 76-20.

With that win, the Broncos — who led 50-5 at halftime — finish their regular season with a 13-12 record and ranked No. 3 in Region 8-4A's North Subregion.

Meanwhile, the East Forsyth boys basketball team was unable to pick up a home win against Seckinger, losing their second straight region game.

With the 88-67 setback, the Broncos finished their second basketball regular season in school history with a 10-15 record and ranked No. 4 in the North Subregion.