Basketball: Three named to Atlanta Tipoff Club's preseason watch list

The Atlanta Tipoff Club named three Forsyth County seniors to its All-Metro preseason watch list.

The organization selected Aisha Dabo (Forsyth Central), Devin McGlockton (South Forsyth) and Sutton Smith (Denmark) for the statewide honor, which includes 50 boys players and 50 girls players.

Dabo, a two-time All-County selection, signed this month to play at UMass. Dabo is considered the No. 3 wing player in Georgia and last season helped Central to a second-place finish in Region 5-7A and an appearance in the Class 7A playoffs.

McGlockton, the reigning Forsyth County News Player of the Year, averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game as a junior, shooting 57 percent from the field. South finished second in Region 5-7A and knocked off Parkview in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 62-53.

Smith, also a two-time All-County selection, averaged 14.3 points per game last season, chipping in 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Smith signed earlier this month to the University of Alabama in Huntsville.