By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Competition cheer: Coaches name All-Region 6-7A cheer team
South_cheer_2021
South Forsyth won the Class 7A state championship Tuesday, edging county rival Lambert, 105-104. Photo courtesy Unforgettable Moments

Area coaches released the All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team Tuesday, featuring 21 athletes across the region's seven schools. 

Forsyth County enjoyed a banner cheer season, which ended with South Forsyth capturing the Class 7A state championship and Forsyth Central (2nd, co-ed) and Lambert (2nd, Class 7A) finishing as runners-up.

All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team:

Morgan Johnson, senior, Forsyth Central

Camille Posner, sophomore, Forsyth Central

Makayla Spriggs, freshman, Forsyth Central

Courtney Boothe, sophomore, Denmark

Grace Drury, junior, Denmark

Isabella Robinson, sophomore, Denmark

Jennisa Rivera, senior, Gainesville

Anna Toms, sophomore, Gainesville

Morgan White, senior, Gainesville

Ellie Miltz, junior, Lambert

Maddie Ramey, senior, Lambert

Rylee Tompkins, freshman, Lambert

Avery Hoaglund, freshman, North Forsyth

Averi Morrison, senior, North Forsyth

Emma Williams, senior, North Forsyth

Sara Boleware, freshman, South Forsyth

Elizabeth Coffin, senior, South Forsyth

Kalyn Vlasak, senior, South Forsyth

Brooke Katz, senior, West Forsyth

Madelyn Masey, senior, West Forsyth

Mary Katherine Yockel, senior, West Forsyth