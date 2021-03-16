Competition cheer: Coaches name All-Region 6-7A cheer team

Area coaches released the All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team Tuesday, featuring 21 athletes across the region's seven schools.
Forsyth County enjoyed a banner cheer season, which ended with South Forsyth capturing the Class 7A state championship and Forsyth Central (2nd, co-ed) and Lambert (2nd, Class 7A) finishing as runners-up.
All-Region 6-7A competition cheer team:
Morgan Johnson, senior, Forsyth Central
Camille Posner, sophomore, Forsyth Central
Makayla Spriggs, freshman, Forsyth Central
Courtney Boothe, sophomore, Denmark
Grace Drury, junior, Denmark
Isabella Robinson, sophomore, Denmark
Jennisa Rivera, senior, Gainesville
Anna Toms, sophomore, Gainesville
Morgan White, senior, Gainesville
Ellie Miltz, junior, Lambert
Maddie Ramey, senior, Lambert
Rylee Tompkins, freshman, Lambert
Avery Hoaglund, freshman, North Forsyth
Averi Morrison, senior, North Forsyth
Emma Williams, senior, North Forsyth
Sara Boleware, freshman, South Forsyth
Elizabeth Coffin, senior, South Forsyth
Kalyn Vlasak, senior, South Forsyth
Brooke Katz, senior, West Forsyth
Madelyn Masey, senior, West Forsyth
Mary Katherine Yockel, senior, West Forsyth