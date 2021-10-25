By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cross country: Great Strides sweeps middle school state titles
Great_Strides_XC
The Great Strides boys and girls cross country teams captured state championships Oct. 16 in Cochran. Photo submitted

Boys

Jameson Pifer

Vincent Pifer

Scott Morton

Elijah Brown

Arian Sharma

Luke Vinson

Sam Santaniello

Connor James

Jack Miller

Pierson Long

Emmett Andrews

Chase Featsent

Blake Seidner

Mitchell Williams

Abhinav Gupta

Mukund Mysore

Jeter Ramos

Nolan Smith

Logan Smith

Girls

Violet Loughman

Grace Harden

Paige Harden

Brooke Gavin

Nishevitha Suresh

Caroline Townsend

Aishlinn Vinson

Meera Desai

Alisha Smith

Emily Kilpatrick

Sayuri Takamatsu

Isabella Skeens

Ella Shirley

Alexa Miller

The future of cross country in Forsyth County is bright.

Great Strides, a youth running club based in Forsyth County, captured titles at the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships in the boys race and girls race Oct. 16 in Cochran.

Jameson Pifer, an eighth grader, ran an 11:11 to finish first overall in the club boys championship. Vincent Pifer finished seventh [11:51], Scott Morton finished ninth [11:53], Elijah Brown finished 12th [12:05] and Arian Sharma finished 28th [12:57].

In the girls race, Great Strides placed seven runners inside the top 14, led by Violet Loughman's second-place finish [12:57]. Grace Harden finished sixth [13:33], Paige Harden finished ninth [13:42], Brooke Gavin finished 10th [14:04], Nishevitha Suresh finished 12th [14:19], Caroline Townsend finished 13th [14:21] and Aishlinn Vinson finished 14th [14:25].