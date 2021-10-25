Cross country: Great Strides sweeps middle school state titles

Boys
The future of cross country in Forsyth County is bright.
Great Strides, a youth running club based in Forsyth County, captured titles at the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships in the boys race and girls race Oct. 16 in Cochran.
Jameson Pifer, an eighth grader, ran an 11:11 to finish first overall in the club boys championship. Vincent Pifer finished seventh [11:51], Scott Morton finished ninth [11:53], Elijah Brown finished 12th [12:05] and Arian Sharma finished 28th [12:57].
In the girls race, Great Strides placed seven runners inside the top 14, led by Violet Loughman's second-place finish [12:57]. Grace Harden finished sixth [13:33], Paige Harden finished ninth [13:42], Brooke Gavin finished 10th [14:04], Nishevitha Suresh finished 12th [14:19], Caroline Townsend finished 13th [14:21] and Aishlinn Vinson finished 14th [14:25].