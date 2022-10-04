Cross Country Roundup: Lambert boys lead locals at Alexander/Asics Invitational

The Lambert boys finished runner-up to lead the local participants in the Alexander/Asics Invitational Oct. 1 in Fairburn.

Kushan Patel paced the Longhorns in the boys championship race, crossing the finish line in 15 minutes, 18.08 seconds to place 11th overall. Jackson Hogsed came in 18th; Reid Latimer wound up 29th; and Matthew Miller finished 43rd.

Stone Watson rounded out the Lambert scorers in 72nd position, helping the Longhorns finish behind only Carrollton (122-137).

West Forsyth placed 10th out of 37 qualifying teams.

Diego Fernandes (15:22.16) finished first among the Wolverines and crossed just seconds behind Patel.

Cole Schmoyer joined Fernandes in the top-25, with a 24th-place finish. Parker Chase finished 45th. Caleb Guinter (156th) and Lance Herlihy (193rd) completed the scoring for West Forsyth in the 335-person field.

In the girls championship race, Lambert placed 11th and West Forsyth finished 23rd.

Bella Cammarota (18:11.39, 7th) and Isabelle Gaharan (18:33.79, 16th) put together strong showings for the Longhorns.

Kenley Adams placed 65th, while Emily Autry (152nd) and Amanda Feeney (160th) closed the book on Lambert's scoring.

West Forsyth's top three finishers finished between 94th and 110th. Calli Crawford led the Wolverines; Lily Flood wound up 98th; and Katherine Bottoms rounded out the group.

Sophia Maclachlan (164th) and Savannah Soderberg (186th) also produced scores for West Forsyth.