Football: East Forsyth falls to Ridgeland in first regular-season game

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

For the first time ever, the East Forsyth Broncos were under the Friday night lights for a regular-season football game.

Unfortunately, the scoreboard didn’t match the excitement of the night.

The Broncos may have lost to the Ridgeland Panthers 19-0, but they flashed plenty of potential that should make the East Forsyth community excited.

“I think we played our butts off in our first game in Broncos stadium ever,” East head coach Brian Allison said. “Our kids were excited about what was going on. We played against a pretty athletic team. I feel good about what we did. We obviously are making mistakes that ninth- and 10th-graders make. We’ve got to work on fixing those mistakes. I felt like the offense moved the ball pretty well, but we had three turnovers. You just can’t win when you’re making those mistakes.”