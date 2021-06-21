Football: Peach State Cats dominate behind Gould's 4 touchdowns

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

After splitting the first two matchups, the Peach State Cats were as prepared as a team could be for Saturday's game against the Georgia-Lina Lions. That preparation was on full display in the first half.

The Cats used their dominant first half to propel them to a 49-24 victory over the Lions. They led 29-6 at halftime, after they allowed a touchdown just before the first half ended.

A big reason for their early lead was the play of running back Tristan Gould, who scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first half. The dominant performance was definitely one that Gould will remember.

“It feels good,” Gould said. “Especially to be back wearing No. 22. This is my mom and grandma’s birthday, so it feels great to be back in it, and I balled out in it.”