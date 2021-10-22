Football: Preview of Week 9's matchups

Denmark at South Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Eagle Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Denmark is 5-1 and unranked in Class 7A; South Forsyth is 6-1 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Denmark leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Denmark won 36-22 in 2020.

What to know: The second-ever meeting between these two programs could ultimately determine the Region 6-7A championship. South Forsyth enters with a six-game winning streak and Denmark has won five games in a row. Each team is 3-0 in the region, with South winning against Lambert, West Forsyth and Gainesville, and Denmark beating North Forsyth, Forsyth Central and Lambert. The Danes boast one of the top defenses in Class 7A and are giving up an average of 9.6 points per game. The Danes are solid at all three levels with players such as Charley Cronier at edge rusher, Dee Crayton at middle linebacker and Treston Jordan at safety. They'll take on a South offense that has scored 220 points in seven games, led by QB Ty Watkins [72-125, 1,255 yards, 11 TD, 0 INT]. The War Eagles' defense played one of its best games of the season last week in a 17-9 win against Gainesville. South made 12 stops behind the line of scrimmage, led by Maverick Schippmann's four tackles for loss.

Lambert at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Lambert is 6-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Forsyth Central is 1-6 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Lambert leads 5-2.

Last meeting: Lambert won 43-42 in 2020.

What to know: Lambert won its second region game last week with a 26-7 victory over North Forsyth, while Forsyth Central is still searching for its first region win. Harrison Peyton enjoyed his best game of the season, exploding for 130 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, while Lambert's defense shut out the Raiders in the second half. QB James Tyre turned another solid performance, completing 12 of 16 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 86 yards on the ground. Central gave West all it could handle during the first half of last week's 42-10 loss, trailing by only four points heading into halftime. Camden Yeager caught a season-high five passes against West, tallying 30 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs trailed at halftime by six points against Gainesville and North Forsyth, and they'll look to put together a complete game against the Longhorns.

North Georgia at Pinecrest Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday Between the Pines in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Pinecrest Academy is 6-1; North Georgia is 3-5.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A

What to know: Pinecrest Academy won its third straight game in dominant fashion, forcing seven turnovers in a 49-12 win against Notre Dame Academy last week. Breckin Barbee didn't throw a ball that hit the ground, completing 9 of 10 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. On defense, Jake Bohn and Nick Bohn each returned an interception for a touchdown. Up next are the North Georgia Falcons, an independent high school football team that caters to homeschooled students and private school students. The Falcons are coming off two straight wins against Community Christian and Creekside Christian Academy.

Gainesville at West Forsyth

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 3-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Gainesville is 4-3 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Gainesville leads 3-2.

Last meeting: West Forsyth won 14-7 in 2020.

What to know: West Forsyth hosts Gainesville in a matchup between two teams that envisioned better starts to region play. Both teams enter with a 1-2 mark in Region 6-7A. West snapped a three-game skid last week with a 42-10 win against Forsyth Central, while Gainesville owns back-to-back losses to South Forsyth and Lambert. Gainesville last won on Sept. 24 against Hillgrove, 20-7. The Wolverines have played without running back Peyton Streko since the second quarter against North Forsyth. Still, West piled up 179 rushing yards and a score against Central, led by William Orris' 62 yards on five carries. QB Keegan Stover tossed five touchdown passes, with Dylan Baggett and Ashton van Horn each catching two scores, and Oscar Delp bringing in five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Gainesville QB Baxter Wright suffered an injury last week against South and could miss this week's game.