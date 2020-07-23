GHSA lifts restrictions on locker rooms, group size

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) on Wednesday laid out its guidelines for fall sports practices, lifting restrictions on locker rooms, shower facilities and group size.

The announcement is part of the organization's "guidance for acclimatization and practice with recommendations and/or restrictions" and will take effect Aug. 1, which marks the date of first practice for fall sports.

Groups were previously limited to 50 people, including coaches, while using school facilities. Though groups are no longer limited to size, the guidelines encourage schools to limit groups "as much as feasibly possible."