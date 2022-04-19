Golf: Lambert boys finish second at area tournament, West's Amble wins low medalist

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

Lambert's boys golf team edged West Forsyth by one stroke Monday at the Area 2-7A tournament at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth, Ga., to finish second and earn an automatic bid to next month's Class 7A state championship tournament.

Nick Shwendiman led the Longhorns with a 2-over 73, while Andy Cruz carded a 3-over and Alex Ross-Johnson finished at 5-over.

Gainesville captured the area championship with a score of 298, finishing four strokes ahead of Lambert.

Meanwhile, West Forsyth placed third and North Forsyth placed fourth to earn a spot in the sectional tournament.



West sophomore Sakeeth Amble shot a 1-under 70 to finish as the low medalist for the tournament.

“He was solid,” Wolverine head coach Scott Englebert said. “He was the only kid under par today. It was a big ground for him. It was nice to see."

Forsyth Central's Jack Darke shot a 73 to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.



North was led by Dax Isbell, whose even par marked the second-lowest score of the day.

The Wolverines have one more stop at state sectionals in Valdosta in order to qualify for to the state tournament. Each team that finishes inside the top four at the sectional tournament will advance to the state tournament, with the two lowest individual scores on non-qualifying teams advancing to the state tournament as individuals.

“Our mindset there is to go down there at Valdosta and win sectionals and then see how we can do at state after that," Englebert said.

The Wolverines' season has been an up-and-down battle, but currently the Wolverines are right where they want to be.

“The guys have been playing pretty solid all year. We got a pretty deep team this year. There's been a lot of good competition. It's nice to see the guys rewarded for putting the work in during practice,” Englebert said.