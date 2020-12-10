‘One in a million’: Holbrook's half-court shot was ESPN’s play of the week

Without any warning, Holbrook was on ESPN’s daily recap show SportsCenter as their number one play of the day and stayed the top play through their Saturday morning episode.

“Everybody has been going up to me saying ‘Nice shot,’” Holbrook said. “Getting a lot of DMs on Instagram and Snapchat.”

Holbrook’s coach, Joshua Day, said that though this shot was “one in a million,” it was not a fluke. In fact, it was the exact play he called.

Holbrooks started underneath the goal farthest away from the inbounder. One of his teammates was set at the top of the 3-point arc to set a down screen for Holbrook as he sprinted down the court to grab the inbound pass. With 0.7 seconds left on the clock, Day’s message for Holbrook was simple.

“Told Brady to throw the shot up and win the game,” Day said.