PREP ROUNDUP: Central tops Pace Academy, moves to 4-1

Central's volleyball team picked up an impressive win over last year's Class 3A state champion Pace Academy Tuesday, topping the Knights 3-1.
Malone Davis and Sarah Pipping each had 11 kills, while Riese Johnson had a team-high 25 assists and five aces. Megan McCarthy and Natalie Roberts each added 13 digs for the Bulldogs.
Central (4-1) is back in action 5 p.m. Thursday at North Paulding.
Lambert 3, Mill Creek 1
Lambert won its sixth straight match Tuesday with a 3-1 win against Mill Creek.
Middle blocker Jordan White set a school record for blocks in a single match, tallying 12 total blocks.
The Longhorns (10-1) are scheduled to host Chattahoochee at 5 p.m. Thursday.
North Forsyth def. Habersham Central, Cherokee Bluff
North Forsyth notched its 14th and 15th wins of the season Tuesday, beating Habersham Central and Cherokee Bluff.
Kate Perryman recorded her 997th career kill and is three kills away from being the third North Forsyth player to reach 1,000 career kills (Maddie Bryant, 1,444; Mary Ellen Enright, 1,001).
The Raiders (15-2) will host Grovetown, South Gwinnett and Lee County on Saturday in the Coal Mountain Classic.SOFTBALL
Lambert 0, North Forsyth 0, ppd.
Tuesday's games were rained out and will be made up Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
Gainesville 0, West Forsyth 0, ppd.
