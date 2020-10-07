PREP ROUNDUP: Central volleyball earns first area win since 2015

West Forsyth 3, Gainesville 0



West Forsyth picked up its second Area 6-7A win Tuesday with a 3-0 win against Gainesville. The Wolverines won 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.

West (17-16, 2-3 Area 6-7A) will wrap up area play at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Forsyth.

SOFTBALL

Denmark 8, West Forsyth 6

West Forsyth 8, Denmark 1

Denmark and West Forsyth split a doubleheader Tuesday, as the Danes took Game 1 8-6 before falling 8-1 in Game 2.

Jordan Williams (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 R), Jessie DeNardo (2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 1 R) and Mary Kate Leonard (2 for 4, 1 R) each had multiple hits for the Danes. Williams broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the sixth inning when her two-out single drove in Ellery Campbell and Kiersten Bell. Leonard picked up the win in the circle, giving up six earned runs on nine hits across seven innings.

Grace Mangan (2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R) and Riley Ramirez (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 1 R) led West at the plate, while Olivia Finamore, Abby Williams and Ashlyn Stahl each drove in a run.

In Game 2, Williams was perfect at the plate for the Wolverines, finishing 3 for 3 and driving in two more runs. Ramirez blew the game open in the bottom in the fourth inning when her grand slam made it an 8-1 game. Emily Brown went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Emma Britten earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings of shutout ball.

Williams (2 for 4) and Kayla Smith (2 for 3, 1 R) each had multiple hits for the Danes.

West (9-16, 7-9 Area 6-7A) will travel to Gainesville at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Denmark (12-11, 5-8 Area 6-7A) will host Lambert at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lambert 11, Forsyth Central 2

Lambert 8, Forsyth Central 0

Hannah Cole's perfect game capped Lambert's dominant sweep of Forsyth Central on Tuesday, as the Longhorns won 11-2 and 8-0.

Cole pitched five innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine batters and walking zero in the win. Hannah Cornetto (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 R) hit a two-run home run, while Madison Todd (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) also drove in a pair of runs. Colleen Thorson went 1 for 2 with an RBI, a run and a walk atop the Longhorns' lineup.

In Game 2, The Longhorns pounded 13 hits behind a pair of Cornetto three-run home runs. Cornetto finished 2 for 4 and drove in six runs, scoring twice. Todd (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 R), Kirsten Cowart (2 for 4, 1 R) and Sydney Chung (2 for 3) also led Lambert on offense, while Courtney Sauer picked up the win in the circle, giving up two earned runs on six hit across six innings.

Kylie McTier was perfect at the plate for the Bulldogs, finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs. McTier drove in Abby Cox with an RBI single in the first and third innings. Cox (1 for 2, 2 R, 1 BB), Reagan Bump (1 for 2) and Mary Beth (1 for 3) also collected hits for the Bulldogs.

Lambert (14-11, 12-3 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Forsyth Central (1-16, 0-9 Region 6-7A) will host Blessed Trinity on Saturday.

South Forsyth 16, Gainesville 0

South Forsyth 22, Gainesville 0

South Forsyth outscored Gainesville by a combined score of 38-0 Tuesday, sweeping the Red Elephants in Region 6-7A play.

Hannah Marchman (7 for 8, 7 RBIs, 3 R), Ruthie Allen (4 for 4, 5 R, 1 RBI), Makenna Segal (3 for 6, 5 RBIs, 4 R), Katie Traynor (4 for 6, 6 RBIs, 1 R), Katie Jenkins (1 for 3, 3 RBIs, 1 R), Chloe Traynor (4 for 6, 3 R, 1 RBI), Audrey Hui (3 for 3, 6 R, 2 RBIs), Ansley Chiang (1 for 3, 6 R, 1 RBI), Ashley Chu (1 for 2, 4 R) each scored runs for the War Eagles.

Marchman gave up one hit and struck out five batters in three innings in Game 1, while Katie Traynor also threw three innings of one-hit ball in Game 2, striking out five batters.

South (17-3-1, 12-2 Region 6-7A) will face Forsyth Central and North Gwinnett on Saturday.