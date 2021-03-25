PREP ROUNDUP: Gentela, Lintz go 3-under to give Denmark boys 2-stroke win over Pickens

Denmark's boys golf team received a 3-under 33 performance Wednesday from Samanyu Gentela and Macson Lintz to edge Pickens 147-149 at Big Canoe Golf Club. The teams played two-man best ball, and the Danes also had Cam Davidenko and Brandon Lee combin to finish 1-under 35.

The win was Denmark's second this week following an impressive 161-177 win against Norcross, which saw freshman Brandon Lee shoot a match-low 39.

The Danes are back in action Monday at the West Forsyth Invitational at Polo Golf & Country Club.

BASEBALL

Lambert 5, West Forsyth 2

Parker Brosius fell a home run shy of the cycle Wednesday, using a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate to lead Lambert past West Forsyth, 5-2.

Brosius hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first, then scored on Jack Stewart's RBI single. Brosius also had a leadoff triple in the third before scoring on Colin Linder's RBI groundout. Brosius singled in the fifth and stole home, then knocked in Johny Smith in the sixth with an RBI single. Justin Haskins also had multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4, while Braden Bamburowski reached base each time with three walks.

The Longhorns received a complete game from Linder, who scattered three hits and two runs -- one earned -- across seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

West grabbed the lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from Gavin Culberson, scoring Drew Southern, but the Wolverines didn't score again until the final inning, when Hudson Posey's sacrifice fly plated Christian Vasquez.

Brian Garmon II pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits, walking five and striking out three.

Lambert (12-6, 6-2 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Friday, while West (9-10, 4-4 Region 6-7A) will host Gainesville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

South Forsyth 13, Gainesville 5

South Forsyth captured the season series against Gainesville on Wednesday with a convincing 13-5 win over the Red Elephants.

Ryan Becker, Jack D'Amico and Gehrig Frei each homered for the War Eagles, with Max Henry finishing 3-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and a pair of doubles. Becker went 2-for-2, driving in three runs and scoring three more, adding a pair of walks.

South exploded for six runs in the sixth inning after Gainesville cut the War Eagles lead to two runs. Frei led off the inning with a solo home run, then Becker followed with a two-run shot following D'Amico's walk. Andrew Kightlinger had an RBI single later in the inning, while Mitch Thompson had a sacrifice fly and Tyler Nelson scored on a wild pitch.

Becker pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and striking out five. Alex Urias pitched 1 2/3 innings of one-run relief, striking out two and surrendering three hits.

South (12-5, 4-2 Region 6-7A) is back in action Saturday afternoon against Forsyth Central at South Forsyth.

BOYS LACROSSE



West Forsyth 12, Alpharetta 5

West Forsyth stepped out of area play Wednesday and delivered a 12-5 victory against Alpharetta. The Wolverines scored four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to pull away.

West (8-2, 2-1 Area 6, 6A-7A) will host Lambert at 7:45 p.m. Monday in a key area tilt.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Forsyth 19, Gainesville 1

North Forsyth tallied its 10th win of the season Wednesday with a dominant 19-1 win against Gainesville.

North (10-1, 4-1 Area 6, 6A-7A) is outscoring its opponents 47-7 over the past three matches and will travel to first-place West Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.