PREP ROUNDUP: Lambert girls capture first at Big Orange Relays

South Forsyth finished 12th, while Denmark finished 13th and West Forsyth finished 15th.



South's girls secured three fourth-place finishes at the meet, including a time of 22:07.32 by Emily Barnes, Emma O'Connor, Carmel Yonas and Isabel Yonas in the 4x1600m relay.

Barnes, O'Connor, Carmel Yonas and Isabel Yonas, along with Siena Brennan and Molly Hanlon, also finished fourth in the 4x800m relay with a 10:19.71.

South added a fourth-place time in the distance medley (12:53.09) thanks to Emma O'Connor, Carmel Yonas and Isabel Yonas, and Jacquelyn Baker.

Denmark's Erica Mewbourne finished third (15 feet, 6 3/4 inches) and Clarissa Kelly finished fourth (15 feet, 2 1/4 inches) in the long jump to lead the Danes.

West's relay team of Ava Krogman, Rachel Murray, Brooke Simon and Sophia Slavov finished seventh in the 4x1600m relay (22:36.37) in the Wolverines' lone event of the day.

Lambert's boys also impressed at the meet, scoring 89 points and second behind host Parkview's 111 points.

The Longhorns' distance medley team of Lucas Bekele, Cooper Bocko, Colin Chapman and Adam Nicholson (10:35.58) bested Marist and gave Lambert's boys their second win of the day after a first-place finish in the 1600m medley (3:44.03).

South Forsyth finished fifth behind a trio of second-place finishes. South's throwers — Braden Beecher, Julian Bolanos, Elisha Shindano, Nathaniel Tew — finished as runners-up in the 4x100m throwers relay, while Tre Green, Nathan Heo, Chris Nelson and Josh Nelson finished second in the 4x100m relay (43.70). Those four also placed second in the 800m relay (1:36.83) behind first-place Parkview.

Denmark finished ninth and collected a win in the 4x800m relay after an 8:02.49 by Tavian Anderson, Ethan Ashley, Hayden Hare and Karthik Kochuparambil.

West ran two teams in one event, finishing ninth and 14th in the 4x1600m relay. Trent Bell, Tyler Doty, Diego Fernandes and Aidan Murray collected the ninth-place finish for the Wolverines (18:21.34).

West Forsyth wins 11 events at Wolverine Invitational

West Forsyth collected 11 wins Saturday during a strong showing at the Wolverine Invitational.

Connor Reidy paced West's boys with a pair of wins in the 110m hurdles (16.04) and 300m hurdles (41.57), while Grace Mangan led West's girls with wins in the 100m dash (12.51) and 200m dash (25.84).

Isaac Osifo (50.89) and Bryce Allen (51.43) finished first and second, respectively, in the 400m dash, while Osifo also finished first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches.

Tyler Norr's mark of 14 feet in the pole vault was the best by nearly 3 feet, finishing ahead of teammate Tate Hunter (11 feet, 6 inches).



The Wolverines also swept the 4x100m relay as the boys finished with a 43.20 and the girls had a 50.31.

Makaya Fofana's 15-foot, 10 1/2-inch jump in the long jump and Silvana Lopez-Ramirez's 10-foot, 1-inch mark in the pole vault rounded out the day for the Wolverines.

North Forsyth also competed at the meet and received a pair of wins from Zanai Conway in the triple jump (32 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and Bella Courtney in the 1600m run (5:33.25). Conway also had a second-place showing in the long jump (15 feet, 4 1/2 inches).

Alex Arrambide paced North's boys with second-place finishes in the 1600m run (4:26.72) and 3200m run (9:50.68).

VARSITY BASEBALL

Forsyth Central 11, Denmark 1

AJ Fiechter was a perfect 5-for-5 on Saturday as Forsyth Central bounced back with a big 11-1 win against Denmark.

Fiechter drove in a pair of runs and scored twice from atop Central's lineup, as the Bulldogs pounded 14 hits against the Danes. Matthew Arundale (2-for-4, 1 RBI) and Carson Elias (2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R) also finished with multiple hits for Central. Will Nelms drove in a pair of runs, while John Goodrow and Jessie Duong also chipped in an RBI each.

Aaron Turner spread eight hits across five innings of one-run ball, striking out two in the win. Josh Williams added two strikeouts in one inning of scoreless relief.

Smaran Ramanathan was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

Nic Ferrer (3-for-3, 1 RBI) and Teddy Davenport (2-for-2, 1 R) led the Danes at the plate. Ferrer's RBI single to right field in the third inning scored Davenport and accounted for the Danes' lone run.

Central (8-7, 2-3 Region 6-7A) will travel to Collins Hill at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while Denmark (5-9, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Bethlehem Christian 11, Pinecrest Academy 1

Bethlehem Christian 5, Pinecrest Academy 0

Pinecrest Academy was swept by Bethlehem Christian in a doubleheader Saturday, 11-1 and 5-0.

Connor Amitin collected a pair of hits and drove in the Paladins lone run when his sacrifice fly plated Connor Ensman.

Pinecrest (4-7) is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home against Cherokee Christian.

BOYS GOLF

Lambert finishes 3rd at Achasta

Myles Jones' 1-under 71 helped Lambert's boys golf team to a third-place showing Saturday at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega.

Jones collected two birdies and eagled a 505-yard par 5 hole No. 15. Nick Schwendiman added a 3-over 75, Luke Cusick added a 6-over 78 and, Kyle Stine and Ryan Roopnarine each had an 8-over 80.

Lambert will tee off Monday in the Michael Diem at Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club in Hampton.

GIRLS LACROSSE



Lambert 9, McIntosh 7

Lambert pushed its winning streak to four straight games Saturday with a 9-7 win against McIntosh, handing the Chiefs just their second loss of the season.

The Longhorns (10-2, 4-0 Area 6, 6A-7A) will host West Forsyth at 7 p.m. Friday in a clash of two first-place teams.