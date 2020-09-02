PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball stays hot with pair of sweeps

North Forsyth's volleyball team won sixth match in seven chances Tuesday, shutting out Dawson County and White County 2-0.

Kate Perryman, who collected her 1,000th kill over the weekend, led the Raiders with 17 kills in the two matches, while Brooke Crummel added 11 kills. Perryman also posted a team-high six blocks and freshman Melina Baumann blocked four shots against White County. Freshman Lily Torrence tallied a team-high 14 digs, while Alyssa Maxwell chipped in 12. Torrence also led the way with 16 assists, with Nathalia Quintero adding 15.

North (21-4) will travel to Duluth at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Norcross 3, South Forsyth 2

South Forsyth dropped two of the first three sets but rallied to take the fourth set 25-16 and force a tiebreaker. Norcross ultimately won 18-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-16, 18-20.

Avery Svehla (15), Aliyah Thompson (13) and Brinley Bramwell (10) each posted double-digit kills for South. Svehla also had a team-high seven aces and Thompson led the team with four blocks. Gabriela Conde Borres had 12 digs, while Phoebe Dean lead the War Eagles with 25 assists. Claire Jenkins chipped in 15 assists.

South (4-3) will host Chattahoochee at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Wesleyan 3, Forsyth Central 0

Wesleyan swept Forsyth Central 3-0 on Tuesday, winning 26-24, 26-24 and 25-19.

The Bulldogs (6-3) will face Jackson County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Lambert 20, Gainesville 1

Lambert 17, Gainesville 0

Lambert extended its winning streak to three games Tuesday, as the Longhorns combined to outscore Gainesville 37-1 in a doubleheader sweep.

Courtney Sauer, Kirsten Cowart, Hannah Cole and Hannah Cornetto each had two hits in Game 1, while Sauer, Cowart and Madison Todd each drove in three runs. Cornetto and Colleen Thorson each had two RBIs. Cowart pitched all three innings, giving up one run on one hit and striking out four batters.

Cowart threw a no-hitter in Game 2, striking out five batters across three innings. Todd led the Longhorns at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs and scoring once. Anna Pazdzior also drove in four runs, while Cornetto went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Lambert (3-6, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Sandy Creek 3, Denmark 1

Sandy Creek scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to sink Denmark, 3-1.

Jordan Williams, Ellery Campbell, Jessie DeNardo and Taylor Gajdik each had one hit -- with Gajdik adding an RBI -- while Mary Kate Leonard pitched a complete game and gave up three runs -- two earned. Leonard also struck out five batters and didn't issue a walk.

Denmark (7-4, 0-3 Region 6-7A) is back in action tonight against Cherokee.

West Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 6

West Forsyth scored four runs in the seventh inning Tuesday to score a 9-6 win over Forsyth Central.



Up 5-3, West added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Abby Williams drove in Emily Brown with an RBI single. A pair of RBI singles by Caroline Hayes and Emily Prince, then a bases-loaded walk by Grace Mangan, gave the Wolverines a 9-3 lead heading into the final frame. Olivia Finamore went 3 for 4 and had two RBIs, while Williams and Prince each drove in two runs.

Williams collected the win in the circle, giving up six runs -- four earned -- on nine hits across seven innings.