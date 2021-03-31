PREP ROUNDUP: Pinecrest girls earn key region win over Mount Pisgah

Ivey Crain's quick strike three minutes into Tuesday's match helped Pinecrest Academy earn a key region victory over Mount Pisgah, 3-2.

Mount Pisgah knotted the match twice with a couple of late goals — one just before halftime and another with six minutes left in regulation — but the Paladins prevailed in extra time.

Pinecrest (9-4, 4-1 Region 6-1A Private) is ranked No. 10 in the latest coaches' poll and has won three straight matches. Mount Pisgah came into the week No. 8 in Class 1A Private.

The Paladins will step out of region play April 13 against Greater Atlanta Christian before a de facto region championship match against Fellowship Christian School on April 15.

BASEBALL

West Forsyth 9, Gainesville 1

Brian Garmon II pitched four innings of no-hit ball, Robert Bottoms slugged a grand slam and West Forsyth raced past Gainesville on Tuesday, 9-1.

Garmon II struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs — one earned — to earn the win on the mound.

Bottoms' grand slam came in the bottom of the second inning after Garmon II doubled, Hunter Cook reached on an error and Gavin Culberson singled. Bottoms struck again in the sixth, when his single up the middle plated Culberson and fueled a four-run frame. Carson Boldt scored Bottoms on a fielder's choice, then Jake Fernandez knocked an RBI single into right field to score Christian Vasquez.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 17, North Forsyth 1

West Forsyth handed North Forsyth just its second loss of the season Tuesday, winning 17-1.

West (11-2, 6-0 Area 6 Class 6A-7A) has won six straight and will travel to Cambridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while North (10-2, 4-2 Area 6 Class 6A-7A) will host South Forsyth at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Creekview 16, Lambert 8

Lambert fell to second-ranked Creekview on Tuesday, 16-8.

Lambert rallied after halftime, using a pair of quick goals to cut the lead to 9-4, but the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half.

The Longhorns (10-4, 4-2 Area 6 Class 6A-7A) will look to get back in the win column at 6 p.m. Thursday against Westminster.

BOYS LACROSSE

West Forsyth 15, Sequoyah 0

West Forsyth bounced back Tuesday with a dominant 15-0 win against Sequoyah.

The Wolverines (9-3, 3-2 Area 6 Class 6A-7A) are back in action at 7:45 p.m. Friday against Forsyth Central.

Creekview 16, North Forsyth 6

North Forsyth dropped a 16-6 decision Tuesday to Creekview.

The Raiders (4-9, 0-4 Area 6 Class 6A-7A) will host Sequoyah on April 14 to close the regular season.