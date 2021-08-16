PREP ROUNDUP: Todd's walk-off carries Lambert softball to sweep

Cole pitched a complete game, striking out nine and allowing two unearned runs. Cole allowed only four hits and did not issue a walk.



Sauer was in the middle of all three Lambert runs, scoring on Hannah Cornetto's grounder in the first inning, then plating Harwood and Ireland Egan in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run single. Harwood went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Boyette, Harper, Sauer, Cornetto, Egan, Kirsten Cowart and Ashley Fitts collected a hit for the Longhorns.

Lambert [2-1] will travel to Blessed Trinity at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Brookwood 9, South Forsyth 5

Mill Creek 6, South Forsyth 3

South Forsyth's offense pounded eight hits against Brookwood on Saturday, but the War Eagles fell 9-5.

Ansley Chiang [2-for-4] and Emme Souter [2-for-3, R] each had multiple hits for the War Eagles, while Kennedy Ariail had a two-run home run from the leadoff spot. Ellie Balose and Meghan Lochhead each had a hit and drove in a run, and Sarah Quian went 1-for-2.

Ellie Balose pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up nine runs — eight earned — on eight hits and striking out six.

The War Eagles fell to Mill Creek in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday, 6-3. Ashley Chu went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate, including a two-run single in the seventh inning that scored Quian and Emily Hill. Charlotte Brooks accounted for South's other hit, while Ariail drew three walks and scored once from the leadoff spot.

Josie Crossman also turned in a complete game, allowing six runs — three earned — on 12 hits and striking out one.

South [1-4] is back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Hawk Invitational at Mill Creek.

North Forsyth 5, South Paulding 0

Central [Carrollton] 4, North Forsyth 2

North Forsyth earned an impressive 5-0 win against South Paulding on Saturday, as the Raiders collected eight hits and Lexie Durban pitched a complete-game, four-hitter.

The top half of North's lineup combined to go 8-for-13, with Logan Currie [2-for-2, R] and Durban [2-for-2, 2 RBIs, R] collecting multiple hits. Taylor Pipkins also drove in two runs and went 1-for-3 with a run. Lauren Fields went 1-for-2 with a run from the leadoff spot, while Abby Castleberry drew two walks. Olivia Tyson pinch-hit for Castleberry in the fifth inning and delivered an RBI single to score Alexis Monroe and make it 5-0.

North fell to Central [Carrollton] in the first game of the doubleheader, 4-2.

Durban shined at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and combining to finish 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored.

North [2-1] will host Mill Creek at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Flowery Branch 5, Forsyth Central 0

Emily Caron and Keeley O'Hara each had a hit for Central, but the Bulldogs ran up against a tough Flowery Branch squad on Saturday, falling 5-0.

Mallory Smith pitched six innings, giving up five runs — four runs — on seven hits and striking out three.

Central [2-3] will host Alpharetta at 6 p.m. Monday.

Milton 10, West Forsyth 2

Milton 16, West Forsyth 1

West Forsyth dropped a doubleheader to Milton on Saturday, falling 10-2 and 16-1.

Emily Brown, Abby Williams, Madi Heine, Paige Carroll, Lindleigh Cole and Rylee Ramirez each had a hit for the Wolverines, with Carroll and Ramirez each driving in a run.

West [1-4] will host Brookwood at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Johns Creek 2, North Forsyth 0

North Forsyth 2, Riverwood 0

North Forsyth 2, Northview 0

Chattahoochee 2, North Forsyth 1

North Forsyth collected two wins Saturday at the Forsyth/Fulton Challenge, winning 2-0 over Riverwood and Northview.

Brooke Crummel led the Raiders' offense in all four matches, collecting a combined 38 kills, including a high of 13 against Riverwood. Crummel hit 44 percent against Riverwood, converting 52 percent of her chances into kills.

Lauren Holcomb also impressed against Riverwood, collecting seven kills in 13 chances. Maddie McCafferty had nine kills against Chattahoochee, while Lily Torrence posted seven against Northview. Torrence also collected six aces and 19 digs in the tournament.

Melina Baumann led the Raiders with five blocks against Riverwood, while Natalie Quintero and Kylie McCabe each had four blocks against Northview. Quintero paced the Raiders' offense with 52 assists.

North [5-2] will travel to Johns Creek at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cambridge 2, South Forsyth 1

Starr's Mill 2, South Forsyth 0

Lassiter 2, South Forsyth 0

Arielle Estes led the War Eagles with 12 combined kills, while Audrey Carroll and Bridget Gallivan each had nine kills. Angélica Conde Borres filled up the stat sheet, adding an impressive 33 digs, seven aces and committing just one error on 43 receptions. Ansley Davis guided the War Eagles with 20 assists.

South [1-4] will host River Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hillgrove 2, West Forsyth 1

West Forsyth 2, Norcross 1

West Forsyth 2, Centennial 0

West Forsyth earned two wins Saturday at the Sequoyah Classic Tournament, beating Norcross 2-1 and winning 2-0 against Centennial.

Reece Rhoads led the Wolverines with 30 kills, hitting .364 and converting half of her 22 attempts against Centennial. Lymaris Vasquez added 22 combined kills and Cayla Cowart picked up all three of her aces against Hillgrove.

West had five different players collect double-digit digs across the Wolverines' three matches, including Kendall Gentry [21], Vasquez [21], Grace Kolacinski [15], Rhoads [12] and Cowart [10].

Kolacinski led the Wolverines with 27 assists, while Taryn Dickey had 24.

West [3-4] will travel to Duluth at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Denmark 2, Riverwood 0

North Gwinnett 2, Denmark 1

Johns Creek 2, Denmark 0

Chattahoochee 2, Denmark 0

Dominae Jordan led Denmark's offense in each match Saturday, combining for 29 kills. Jordan converted eight of her 16 attempts against Riverwood, part of a performance that saw the Danes hit .288 as a team. Courtney Graham also had seven kills and hit .636 in the win, while Alyx Danner had five kills and hit .500.

Jordan also had a team-high 26 digs.

Graham finished with a combined 18 kills, while Ella Collier tallied 15 and Danner had 11. Emerson Aber led the Danes with seven aces, including four aces in 14 attempts against North Gwinnett. Collier used her 6-foot-3 frame to knock down 13 shots at the net.

Denmark [4-3] is back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at King's Ridge.