PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth boys lacrosse knocks off SC powerhouse Wando

GIRLS LACROSSE

Alpharetta 11, Lambert 7

Lambert stepped out of area play Friday, taking a 11-7 loss to Alpharetta.

The Longhorns (4-2, 0-1 Area 6 Class 7A-6A) will host Mill Creek at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Central 3, Lambert 0

A pair of first-half goals from the Bulldogs was enough Friday, as Central handed Lambert its first loss of the season Friday with a 3-0 win.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 Region 5-7A) have outscored their opponents 22-1 in their six wins this season and will step out of region play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to West Hall. Lambert (7-1, 4-1 Region 5-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lambert 6, Forsyth Central 0

Juniors Rylee Huffman and Emerson Zimmerman scored two goals, seniors Madison Haugen and Sydney Hennessey added one score each, and the Longhorns cruised past Forsyth Central on Friday, 6-0.

The Bulldogs contained Lambert to just one first-half goal, but the Longhorns found the net five times after halftime.

Lambert (7-1, 4-1 Region 5-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a grudge match against the Wolverines, the only team to beat Lambert this season. Central (2-6, 1-4 Region 5-7A), meanwhile, will step out of region play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to West Hall.

BASEBALL

Lambert 12, Etowah 1

Junior Braden Bamburowski went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored Friday to help lift Lambert past Etowah 12-1.

Bamburowski’s RBI double in the top of the sixth inning plated junior Matthew Santander and sparked a five-run rally that the Longhorns used trigger the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Garrett Hollenbeck and sophomore Justin Haskins each had two hits for the Longhorns, with Hollenbeck driving in a pair of runs. Haskins and seniors Will Hensley and Brentan Newberry each drove in one run for Lambert, while senior Reid Howard struck out seven over six one-run innings, giving up just three hits.

Lambert (6-5) has a doubleheader Saturday against Sandy Creek and Woodstock.

South Forsyth 7, Pope 4

Seven different South Forsyth batters recorded at least one hit Friday, as the War Eagles beat Pope 7-4.

Sophomore Brennan Hudson drove in a pair of runs behind a 2-for-4 night, also scoring one time. Junior Gehrig Frei had a pair of hits and a run scored, while senior Josh Green, juniors Jack D’Amico, Addison Paschall and Camden Payne, and freshman Alex Urias each had one RBI.

The War Eagles (8-4) will travel to Sequoyah at 6 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Forsyth 4, Creekview 1

West Forsyth cruised past Creekview on Friday in the first round of the South Forsyth Invitational, 4-1.

Senior Shea Connelly, juniors Brui Laidman and Alexis Ferri, and freshmen Lily Connelly and Abbylin Laprise each picked up wins for the Wolverines.

THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Denmark 7, White County 0

Denmark senior Blade Power scored three goals Thursday as the Danes throttled White County, 7-0, to remain undefeated in Region 7-4A play.

Sophomore Jonathan Kobby added two goals, while senior Juan Ramirez and junior Curry Coronado each chipped in one goal.

The Danes (5-2-2, 2-0 Region 7-4A) will host Cherokee Bluff at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

White County 1, Denmark 0

Denmark dropped a close match with White County on Thursday, 1-0.

The Danes (4-3, 0-2 Region 7-4A) are back in action at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday when they host Cherokee Bluff.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denmark 20, Pinecrest Academy 0

The Danes (2-4, 1-1 Area 4 Class 5A-1A) continue area play at 6 p.m. Monday at Greater Atlanta Christian, while the Paladins (0-5, 0-2 Area 4 Class 5A-1A) look to get in the win column at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Peachtree Ridge.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Forsyth 3, Pinecrest Academy 2

Mallorie Black won 9-7 in extra games, Robin Jachelski and Kristen Lyons dominated 8-1 in doubles, and Kylie Koch won the decisive match 8-6 to give North Forsyth a 3-2 win against Pinecrest Academy on Thursday.