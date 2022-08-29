Softball Roundup: Broncos, Danes split DH; Raiders win pair of games

By scoring two runs in each of the third through fifth innings, East Forsyth downed Denmark by a 6-1 final in the first game of an intra-county doubleheader Saturday in Alpharetta. But the host Danes bounced back to earn the split with a 3-1 triumph in Game 2.



The afternoon's scoring started with Kennah Wall hitting a high ball toward center field to get the double, then Emily Hutcheson hit the ball towards Danes right outfielder Jessica Delavie for an RBI triple. On Cadence Alberty's chance at bat, she hit a pop fly and reached on an error, as Hutcheson was able to run to home plate to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Alberty hit the ball towards center field for a single, then the Broncos subbed in courtesy runner Cali Marshall, who eventually steals home. Averi Nowalk's RBI single extended the lead to 6-1, ending the Danes' chance to make a comeback.

Alberty ended the first game by lasting all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run, while striking out six.

In the second game, the Danes were able to strike first in the opening inning, as Jordan Williams scored on a wild pitch.

The Broncos tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, when Emma Smallwood raced to home plate on Abi Shaheen's single.

When it was the Danes’ chance at bat in the fourth inning, they made the most of it. Pickett reached on a dropped third strike that allowed Avery Callaway, who walked earlier in the inning, to race home from third base. Then Riley Bord hit a high ball towards center field that brought home Pickett for the final run.

Up next for the Denmark Danes (4-5), they will face Forsyth Central Aug. 30 in both local teams' first Region 6-7A game of the year. Meanwhile, the East Forsyth Broncos (6-5) will look to continue their strong start to Region 8-4A play with an Aug. 30 home game against East Hall.

North ends weekend on perfect note

The North Forsyth Raiders softball team was victorious twice this past weekend, defeating Dunwoody, 6-3, and blowing out Sprayberry by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning for an 11-3 win.



Against Sprayberry, the Raiders offense was led by Logan Currie, Lexie Durban, Abby Castleberry and Ryleigh Sexton.

Taylor Pipkins led the Raiders in RBIs with four and in hits, going 2-for-3.

Raiders pitcher Trinity Bearden lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and three runs, while striking out two.

Against Dunwoody, the Raiders scored three runs in the fourth inning to pull away. Currie and Olivia Swaim both had multiple hits for the Raiders. Currie led North in hits, going 3-for-4.

North Forsyth (5-4) will return to action by hosting the winless Gainesville Red Elephants for an Aug. 30 doubleheader to kick off Region 8-6A play.

Lambert eases by ECI

The Lambert Longhorns softball defense held Emanuel County Institute to a single run to earn a 5-1 win Friday at home.



With two outs already in the top of the first, Emanuel County Institute got on the board when a Bulldog hit a high ball towards left field to bring in the run.



Longhorns returned fire by scoring three runs in their first plate appearances. Courtney Sauer hit an RBI triple. Hannah Cornetto hit the ball on a line drive to center field for a single, and this time Sauer was able to run to home plate.

On Hannah Cole’s chance at bat, her single gave Cornetto enough time to get to home plate for a run to grow the lead.

After tacking on a run in the bottom of the second, Lambert pushed across one more in the fifth inning. Cornetto doubled and that allowed Sauer to score the final run of the game.

The Lambert Longhorns (4-3-1) will face the West Forsyth Wolverines (7-3) at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Region 6-7A opener for both teams.