Softball roundup: Longhorns' Cole no-hits Bulldogs; Danes, Broncos secure region wins

In a matchup of teams searching for their first Region 6-7A wins, Lambert junior Hannah Cole threw a no-hitter to down Forsyth Central.

Cole struck out 14, including punching out the side in order in the seventh, to secure the 4-0 win Thursday at home.

The only Bulldogs baserunner came from a dropped third strike in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Lambert's offense gave Cole an early cushion.

The Longhorns (5-6-1, 1-3) put together a two-out rally in the first inning, with Hannah Cornetto doubling and Ashley Fitts singling her home. Katelyn Boyette extended the lead with a two-run single in the second.

Fitts drove home her second run of the game on a fifth-inning single to score Courtney Sauer.

And Cole did the rest, helping drop Forsyth Central to 8-8 on the season and 0-4 in the region.

Denmark stays perfect in region

With a 4-2 win over Milton on Thursday, Denmark continued to dominate its Region 6-7A opponents to remain unbeaten in the league.

Annalise Knop surrendered two runs in the seven innings, striking out six.

It was a scoring drought for both teams until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Kennedy Pickett hit a high ball to center field for a single and brought in Hannah Golden for the score. Then with two strikes, Ava Reformado finally made contact with the ball, and it produced an RBI single to score Avery Callaway.

It wasn't until the top of the sixth inning that Milton got a run to cut the lead to 2-1.

However, the Danes returned fire by scoring two more runs during their chance at bat in the inning.

Callaway raced from second base to home off of Knop’s double. Then Reformado hit the ball softly towards Milton's left fielder for an RBI double, bringing Jessica Delavie home to extend the lead.

Reformado, Callaway, Pickett and Knop had two hits each to lead the Danes offense.

Denmark (8-5, 4-0) will challenge South Forsyth for first place in the region Sept. 13 on the road.

East Forsyth overpowers Cedar Shoals

The East Forsyth Broncos continued to shine in Region 8-4A, as they collected their eighth region win in nine games, defeating Cedar Shoals by a 16-1 margin.

The Broncos ended the ballgame in three innings, thanks to six runs in each of the first and second innings followed by a four-run third.

A pair of home runs were achieved by Cadence Alberty and three hits were recorded by Emma Smallwood for the Broncos.

East Forsyth (9-5, 8-1) will travel Sept. 10 to Lambert before returning to region action next week.

Raiders fall to Jackson County

North Forsyth fell one run short against Jackson County on Thursday, losing 2-1 at home.

Neither team was able to score until Emma Wheeler drove in Mandi Peretti in the bottom of the fifth inning for the lead.

Jackson County was able to score one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to put an end North Forsyth's eight-game winning streak.

Lexie Durban pitched well for the Raiders, striking out six and limiting the visitors to six hits and one walk.

Next up for North Forsyth (10-5, 5-1) is a region doubleheader against Habersham Central Sept. 13 at home.