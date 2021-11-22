Swim and dive: South Forsyth boys, girls pace local teams at County Line Cup

Forsyth County swim and dive teams tested themselves against teams from North Fulton Saturday in the first annual County Line Cup at the Cumming Aquatic Center. Forsyth County prevailed, producing four of the top five girls teams and three of the top four boys teams.

South Forsyth captured the boys title, edging West Forsyth by 13 points. Matthew Malone [52.75] finished first in the 100 fly, with teammate Gavin Cullinan [53.67] finishing second. Malone and Cullinan also each swam one leg of South's second-place 200 medley relay, which also featured Julian Van Peteghem and Owen Cullinan, and finished one tenth of a second behind first-place West [Griffin Egolf, Jack Murdock, Zain Khan, Owen Holland].

Henry Derek [1:01.42] added another second-place time for South in the 100 breast, while Gavin Cullinan [49.08] finished fourth in the 100 free.

Holland helped the Wolverines' relay team to another win in the 400 free relay [3:25.83] — Egolf, Murdock, Holland, Cade Anderson — and captured a first-place individual time in the 200 IM [1:57.71]. Holland also finished third in the 100 free [46.75] behind Milton's Will Coady and Cooper Cook.

West's Ryan Gross [205.05] finished second behind first-place Lucas Nobles from Alpharetta in the 1-meter diving event.

Denmark's Ryan Case finished inside the top five in each of his four events, including a third-place finish in the 50 free [22.56] and a fifth-place time in the 100 back [56.50]. Case, along with Tyler Tessier, Andre DuToit and Christopher Smolakovs, finished fourth in the 200 medley relay, while Case teamed up with Smolakovs, Christopher Trinh and Owen Kelman in the 200 free relay, finishing fourth.

Forsyth Central's Sebastien Sergile logged a couple of first-place finishes, one in the 200 free [1:43.89] and another in the 500 free [4:46.03]. Sergile also helped the Bulldogs' 200 free relay team of Matthew Bender, Maximilian Gricus and Caleb Paek to a second-place finish. Central's Mac Shefchunas won the 100 breast [1:00.99] and finished fourth in the 200 IM [2:04.78]. Shefchunas, along with William Byers, Ocean Gorecki and Ian Collins, helped Central to a second-place showing in the 400 free relay team.

South's girls won three events at the meet. Kara Cullinan won in the 200 free [2:01.69], while Charlotte Tully won in the 100 back [1:01.81] and the War Eagles' relay team of Tully, Cullinan, Jenny Chung and Katie Herman captured first place in the 400 free [3:42.34]. South's relay team of Chung, Herman, Tully and Katie Herman also finished second in the 200 medley relay [1:55.35].



Herman finished second in the 50 free [25.21], Tully finished second in the 100 fly [1:01.51], Cullinan finished second in the 100 free [56.22] and Chung finished second in the 100 back [1:04.72].

West's girls logged three first-place finishes, including two individual times. Tiffany Chau won the 100 breast [1:09.83] and Michelle Cummo won in 1-meter diving [278.90], finishing 30 points ahead of Central's Gabi Somoza. West's relay team of Sarah Luskus, Lauren Trombino, Abby Shields and Nanna Van der Wall, helped the Wolverines to a first-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Chau also finished third in the 100 fly [1:01.56], while Luskus placed fifth in the 200 free [2:03.63].

Central's Caroline Tom posted four top-six finishes, including a second-place time in the 500 free [5:34.51] and a sixth-place showing in the 200 free [2:06.08]. Tom was also part of the Bulldogs' third-place 400 relay team of Payton Koman, Mina Lynch and Caroline Scharff, as well as their sixth-place 200 medley relay team of Koman, Sharff and Emma Payne. Scharff also had a pair of individual fourth-place finishes in the 200 free [2:03.22] and 100 breast [1:14.39].

Natalie Gilson had a pair of first-place finishes to help Denmark's girls to fifth place. Gilson won the 50 free by more than a second [23.93] and the 100 free by nearly three seconds [53.31]. Gilson was also part of the Danes' third-place 200 medley relay team [1:56.16] that included Lexi Carter, Sammy Kenney and Rachel Warta.

Warta also posted a third-place time in the 200 free [2:03.04] and helped Denmark's 400 free relay team of Gilson, Kenney and Hanna McNamara to a fifth-place time [4:00.80].