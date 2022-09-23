Volleyball: Forsyth Central edges South Forsyth; Denmark tops Milton

In a matchup between teams seeking their first Region 6-7A win of the season, Forsyth Central rallied back to defeat South Forsyth Thursday on the road.

The War Eagles landed a 25-18 victory in the opening set. However, the Bulldogs won a marathon second set, 30-28, and edged out their rival by scores of 25-23 and 25-21 in the final two sets.

Karson Allemand led Forsyth Central (9-19, 1-3) with 13 kills and 13 digs. Palina Slabysh (9 kills) and Lilly Hamil also stepped up for the Bulldogs offensively.

Ava Elias and Annalise Leitner matched Allemand with 13 digs. Elias added 35 assists, six kills and four aces. Destiny Giersz contributed three kills and 10 digs.

Forsyth Central's final region match will be Oct. 6 at West Forsyth. South Forsyth (13-14, 0-4) will play its final region match against Milton Oct. 6 at home, looking to possibly forge a three-way for fourth place.

Danes remain unbeaten in region

Denmark set up a de facto Region 6-7A regular-season championship match against Lambert with a four-set win over Milton Thursday at home.

The Danes cruised in the first two sets, winning by scores of 25-17 and 25-16. However, the Eagles bounced back to keep the hosts from a fourth straight region sweep, taking the third set by a 25-23 margin.

It only proved to delay the inevitable, as Denmark closed out the match with ease in the fourth set, 25-13.

Dominae Jordan compiled 20 kills, 18 digs, six assists and two blocks for the Danes.

Macy Funk managed 10 kills and five blocks. Emerson Aber racked up 29 assists, 12 digs, four kills and two blocks. Olivia Pagliotti paced Denmark with 23 digs.

Thursday's victory guaranteed the Danes (25-9, 4-0) a bye in the region tournament and secured the team a spot in the state tournament. While winning the Oct. 6 road meeting with the Longhorns would give the Danes the No. 1 seed for the region tourney, Denmark is slated to host it regardless.

East Forsyth drops pair of area matches

A couple of hard-fought Area 8-4A matches didn't fall East Forsyth's way during a tri-match Thursday at North Oconee.

The Broncos opened their portion of the evening with a 25-19, 25-22 defeat to North Hall before dropping a 25-22, 25-20 decision to the host Titans.

Hally Bunker led East Forsyth with five kills in each match, while Hannah Litton contributed four kills in both contests.

Against North Hall, Macy Meadows recorded team-highs in assists (11) and digs (6). Versus North Oconee, Mari E. Pence dished out 14 assists and chipped in with seven digs. Mataya Orth paced the Broncos in digs in the final match, finishing with nine.

East Forsyth (15-21, 3-5) will close out the regular season with a tri-match Sept. 27 at East Hall.