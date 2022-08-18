Volleyball Roundup: Horns, Wolverines complete sweeps; Raiders remain perfect

There was no shortage of excitement when the Lambert Longhorns volleyball team traveled Tuesday to Johns Creek, where they triumphed over the host Gladiators (25-17, 25-15) and Mt. Pisgah (25-7, 25-4).

Tulane commit Jordan White tied Virginia Tech commit Ella Beyer with 14 kills each. Following right behind was sophomore middle M.K. Patten, who registered 11 kills. Senior setter Claire Jenkins was running point, as she dished out 37 assists and added five aces.

Among the team's defensive leaders were sophomore libero Francesca Popescu with 18 digs and Jenkins with 14. A total of 15 assists, seven kills, two aces and nine digs were recorded by freshman setter Kalyssa Taggart.

Lambert (6-1) will travel Aug. 18 to Blessed Trinity for a tri-match with St. Pius.

West Forsyth gets back on winning run

On Tuesday, the West Forsyth Wolverines volleyball team swept Creekview (25-16, 25-17) and Cambridge (25-9, 25-17) in Cherokee County.

Wolverines senior outside hitter Lymaris Vasquez put together a great all-around performance, totaling 15 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and two aces. Right behind her was Reece Rhoads, who accumulated 13 kills and five aces.

West Forsyth, which avenged a tournament loss to Creekview over the weekend, improved to 8-2 on the year. The Wolverines will travel Aug. 19 to North Forsyth to face Coahulla Creek at 6 p.m. and the currently undefeated Raiders at 7 p.m.

North Forsyth's perfect record continues

The North Forsyth Raiders volleyball team's made a visit Tuesday to Roswell, where they retained their undefeated status against both the Hornets (25-17, 25-15) and Centennial (25-12, 25-14).

On Aug. 19, North Forsyth (7-0) will host Coahulla Creek at 5 p.m. and West Forsyth at 7 p.m.

Forsyth Central splits matches

A 25-22 and 25-11 win over Habersham Central was enough to secure Forsyth Central's volleyball victory in a Tuesday tri-match. Although, the Bulldogs lost against host Chestatee (25-15, 25-23).

Forsyth Central (2-8) will head Aug. 18 to East Forsyth to face the Broncos at 5 p.m. and Gainesville at 6 p.m.